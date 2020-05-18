Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Antimicrobial, Antiviral and Antifungal Nanocoatings 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



When the current global crisis has abated, efforts must turn to future preventative measures. Nanocoatings can demonstrate up to 99.9998% effectiveness against bacteria, formaldehyde, mold and viruses and are up to 1000 times more efficient than previous technologies available on the market. They can work on multiple levels at the same time: antiviral, bacterial and fungal and self-cleaning. Nanocoatings companies are already partnering with global manufacturers and cities to develop anti-viral facemasks, hazard suits and easily applied surface coatings.

Their use makes it possible to provide enhanced antiviral, antibacterial, mold-reducing and TVOC degrading processes, that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, allowing for exceptional hygiene standards in all areas of work and life. As a result, it is possible to create a healthier living and working environment and to offer holistic solutions to people with a diminished immune system. Nano-based surface coatings prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses via infected surfaces of so-called high-traffic objects, such as door and window handles in public places, hospitals, public buildings, schools, elderly homes etc.

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings are available in various material compositions, for healthcare and household surfaces, for indoor and outdoor applications, to protect against corrosion and mildew, as well as for water and air purification. Nanocoatings also reduce surface contamination, are self-cleaning, water-repellent and odor-inhibiting, reducing cleaning and maintenance

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings can be applied by spraying or dipping and adhere to various surfaces such as glass, metals and various alloys, copper and stainless steel, marble and stone slabs, ceramics and tiles, textiles and plastics.

Nanoparticles of different materials such as metal nanoparticles, carbon nanotubes, metal oxide nanoparticles, and graphene-based materials have demonstrated enhanced anti-microbial and anti-viral activity. The use of inorganic nanomaterials, when compared with organic anti-microbial agents, is also desirable due to their stability, robustness, and long shelf life. At high temperatures/pressures, organic antimicrobial materials are found to be less stable compared to inorganic antimicrobial agents. The various antimicrobial mechanisms of nanomaterials are mostly attributed to their high specific surface area-to-volume ratios and their distinctive physico-chemical properties.

Report contents include:

Size in value for the Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2030. Historical figures are also provided, from 2010.

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings market segments analysis.

Size in value for the End-user industries for nanocoatings and growth during the forecast period.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.

Market outlook for 2020.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocoatings, by type and markets.

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings applications.

In-depth analysis of antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal surface treatments, coatings and films.

In-depth analysis of antibacterial and antiviral treatment for antibacterial mask, filter, gloves, clothes and devices.

Revenue scenarios for COVID-19 response.

116 company profiles including products, technology base, target markets and contact details.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 High-Performance Coatings

3.2 Nanocoatings

3.3 Anti-Viral Nanoparticles and Nanocoatings.

3.4 Market Drivers and Trends

3.5 Global Market Size and Opportunity to 2030

3.5.1 End User Market for Nanocoatings

3.5.2 Global Revenues for Nanocoatings 2010-2030

3.5.3 Global Revenues for Nanocoatings, by Market

3.5.4 Global Revenues by Nanocoatings, by Type

3.5.5 Regional Demand for Nanocoatings

3.5.6 Demand for Antimicrobial and Anti-Viral Nanocoatings Post COVID-19 Pandemic.

3.6 Market and Technical Challenges.

4 Nanocoatings Technical Analysis

4.1 Properties of Nanocoatings

4.2 Benefits of Using Nanocoatings

4.3 Production and Synthesis Methods

4.4 Hydrophobic Coatings and Surfaces

4.5 Superhydrophobic Coatings and Surfaces

4.6 Oleophobic and Omniphobic Coatings and Surfaces

5 Nanomaterials Used in Antimicrobial, Antiviral and Antifungal Nanocoatings

5.1 Graphene

5.2 Silicon Dioxide/Silica Nanoparticles

5.3 Nanosilver

5.4 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

5.5 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

5.6 Nanoceullose (Cellulose Nanofibers and Cellulose Nanocrystals)

5.7 Carbon Nanotubes

5.8 Fullerenes.

5.9 Chitosan Nanoparticles

5.10 Copper Nanoparticles



6 Nanocoatings Market Structure

7 Market Analysis

7.1 Anti-Microbial and Antiviral Nanocoatings

7.2 Anti-Fouling and Easy-To-Clean Nanocoatings

7.3 Self-Cleaning (Bionic) Nanocoatings

7.4 Self-Cleaning (Photocatalytic) Nanocoatings

7.4.5 Companies

8 Market Segment Analysis, by End User Market

8.1 Construction

8.2 Household Care, Sanitary and Indoor Air Quality

8.3 Medical & Healthcare

8.4 Textiles and Apparel

8.5 Packaging.



9 Antimicrobial, Antiviral and Antifungal Nanocoatings Companies

10 Recent Research in Academia

