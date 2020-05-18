As previously announced, Iceland Seafood International hf (“Iceland Seafood“) will hold its Extended Annual General Meeting on May 19th at 8.30am. The meeting will be held at Iceland Seafood premises at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík. Following the Extended Annual General Meeting, the management will present and discuss the Q1 results, which will be published after closing of markets today May 18th. Both the Extended Annual General Meeting and the Q1 results presentation will be webcasted live and recording will be available after the meeting on the Company‘s website. The link for the live webcast is https://livestream.com/accounts/11153656/events/9126432/player .

Form of Power of Attorney and voting ballots in relation to the Extended Annual General Meeting are available on the company‘s website http://www.icelandseafood.com/Investors . If Shareholders need assistance on either electronic voting or granting of Power of Attorney they can contact Stefán Orri Ólafsson stefan@lex.is . Stefan can also assist with providing a representative to attend the meeting, at the Company‘s expense. Signed forms shall be emailed to agm@icelandseafood.com at least three hours prior to the meeting.

Further information:

bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com