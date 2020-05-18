Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Wafer Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radio frequency identification (RFID) market is expected to reach $31.06 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.3% with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.



This report is built on historical period of 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. Highlighted with 84 tables and 91 figures, this 176-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global radio frequency identification (RFID) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global radio frequency identification (RFID) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Wafer Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

RFID Tags

RFID Readers

Middleware

Software

Service

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Active RFID

Passive RFID

Other RFID Types

Based on frequency band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency

Based on wafer size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

200mm

300mm

450mm

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

E-payments

Identification and Security

Asset Tracking

Materials Handling and Logistics

Military and Aerospace

Other Applications

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Financial Services

Healthcare & Medical

Logistics & Transportation

Agriculture, Farming & Livestock

Automotive & Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Consumer Goods

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Component, Frequency Band and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global radio frequency identification (RFID) market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alien Technology Corporation

AMS AG

Atmel Corp

CipherLab Co., Ltd.

Confidex Ltd

Datalogic S.p.A.

GAO RFID, Inc.

Honeywell International

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Omni-Id, Inc.

RF Code

SMARTRAC N.V.

Technology Solutions UK Ltd. (TSL)

ThinkMagic (Trimble)

Xerox Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

