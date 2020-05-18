Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC's Bioprocessing Facilities Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biologics industry is evolving at an unprecedented rate by demanding for new and improved technologies to reduce cost and increase efficiency. The world is seeing an increase in biopharma facilities, especially in Asia to meet the growing demands of biologic drugs. Yet, the number one factor reported to cause capacity constraints at bioprocessing facilities in the near future is facility constraints.
Hence, the publisher has put together a comprehensive report on 65+ bioprocessing facilities in the past ten years that have been constructed in the Asia- Pacific region including countries such as China, India, Korea, Japan, SEA, Australia. This report will provide detailed analysis from their manufacturing capabilities, Process Technologies to key details on their Facility Construction Design.
The "APAC's Bioprocessing Facilities 2020" report covers bioprocessing facilities in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, SEA, India and Australia. The 150 page report covers comprehensive information on parameters of manufacturing capabilities such as facility size, capacity, production technologies, type of biologics manufactured and much more.
In addition, the directory features some of the checklists based on DesignFlex30 and highlights examples of companies that have constructed their facilities in a flexible manner catering to the fast-changing needs of the industry. Moreover, in-depth studies on the bioprocessing landscape have supplemented the report with a swot analysis and future forecasts. It provides readers a closer look into the facilities of Chugai, Hanmi, Daiichi Sankyo, Biocon,( India & SEA) Beigene, Amgen (Singapore), GSK (Singapore), Biocon, AlphaMab, BeiGene, Innovent Biologics, Tot Biopharma.
