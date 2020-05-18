Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Color Masterbatches Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Color Masterbatch Market has recorded $6551.5 m in 2020 and it is estimated to surpass $ 12.35 billion with an estimated rate of 11.8% during 2020 to 2025. Black Color Masterbatches are witnessed as fast growing in the market with $1758.2 million revenue and growing with a CAGR of 9.2%. By Carrier Resin, Polyethylene holds $2.31 m in 2020 with 10.7% growth rate. By End-User, Food & Beverages records the maximum market revenue of $ 2708 million by 2020. Color Masterbatch industry in Europe is growing with an estimated rate of 5.7% by generating a market revenue of $1590.2 million in 2020.

Color masterbatches are produced from polymer materials which consists of carriers, plastic additives and pigments, attached to the resin with equal quantity. Color masterbatch is typically used to color plastics. They are used for the coloring of plastic materials with the use of different carriers like poly ethylene, poly propylene, polystyrene, resulting in the production of plastic masterbatches. Color masterbatches like black and standard color are used extensively. They are designed to provide properties like conductivity and light stability. Widely used in packaging industry, where it enhances the performance of plastic products. These are also used in applications like storage containers, pipes, cables, toys, roofing, electronics and seat belts.

This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of Color Masterbatches Market by Type, Carrier Resin, Process, End-User and Geography.

The companies referred to the market research report includes Clariant, PolyOne Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Meilian Chemical Co., Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Polyone Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A., Plastiblends India Ltd. and more than 20 companies.

The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.

