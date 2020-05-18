Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Color Masterbatches Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Color Masterbatch Market has recorded $6551.5 m in 2020 and it is estimated to surpass $ 12.35 billion with an estimated rate of 11.8% during 2020 to 2025. Black Color Masterbatches are witnessed as fast growing in the market with $1758.2 million revenue and growing with a CAGR of 9.2%. By Carrier Resin, Polyethylene holds $2.31 m in 2020 with 10.7% growth rate. By End-User, Food & Beverages records the maximum market revenue of $ 2708 million by 2020. Color Masterbatch industry in Europe is growing with an estimated rate of 5.7% by generating a market revenue of $1590.2 million in 2020.
Color masterbatches are produced from polymer materials which consists of carriers, plastic additives and pigments, attached to the resin with equal quantity. Color masterbatch is typically used to color plastics. They are used for the coloring of plastic materials with the use of different carriers like poly ethylene, poly propylene, polystyrene, resulting in the production of plastic masterbatches. Color masterbatches like black and standard color are used extensively. They are designed to provide properties like conductivity and light stability. Widely used in packaging industry, where it enhances the performance of plastic products. These are also used in applications like storage containers, pipes, cables, toys, roofing, electronics and seat belts.
This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of Color Masterbatches Market by Type, Carrier Resin, Process, End-User and Geography.
The companies referred to the market research report includes Clariant, PolyOne Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Meilian Chemical Co., Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Polyone Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A., Plastiblends India Ltd. and more than 20 companies.
The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Color Masterbatches Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Color Masterbatches Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Color Masterbatches Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Color Masterbatches Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Color Masterbatches Market -Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Color Masterbatches Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Standard Color Masterbatches
6.3.2. White Masterbatches
6.3.3. Black Masterbatches
6.3.4. Special Effect Masterbatches
6.3.5. Others
7. Color Masterbatches Market - By Carrier Resin (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Polyethylene (PE)
7.1.1. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
7.1.2. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
7.1.3. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
7.2. Polypropylene (PP)
7.3. Polystyrene (PS)
7.4. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
7.5. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
7.6. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
7.7. Acrylate Copolymers
7.8. Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)
7.9. Others
8. Color Masterbatches Market - By Process (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Blow Molding
8.2. Film Extrusion
8.3. Injection Molding
8.4. Rotational Molding
8.5. Others
9. Color Masterbatches - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
9.3.1. Automotive
9.3.1.1. Exterior
9.3.1.1.1. Wheels
9.3.1.1.2. Door Linings
9.3.1.1. Interior
9.3.1.1.1 Air Bags
9.3.1.1.2. Seats & Seat Belts
9.3.1.1.3. Carpets
9.3.2. Consumer Goods
9.3.2.1. Electronic & Electrical Appliances
9.3.2.2. Furniture
9.3.2.3. Footwear
9.3.3. Medicine Packaging
9.3.4. Textiles & Fibers
9.3.5. Food & Beverage Packaging
9.3.5.1. Rigid Packaging
9.3.5.2. Flexible Packaging
9.3.6. Building & Construction
9.3.6.1. Pipes & Fittings
9.3.6.2. Doors & Windows
9.3.6.3. Fences & Fenestrations
9.3.6.4. Siding
9.3.7. Agriculture
9.3.8. Others
10. Color Masterbatches - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Color Masterbatches Market - North America Segment Research
10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.2.2. Revenue and Trends
10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
10.2.5.1. U.S.
10.2.5.2. Canada
10.2.5.3. Mexico
10.2.5.4. Rest of North America
10.3. Color Masterbatches - South America Segment Research
10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.4.2. Revenue and Trends
10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
10.4.5.1. Brazil
10.4.5.2. Venezuela
10.4.5.3. Argentina
10.4.5.4. Ecuador
10.4.5.5. Peru
10.4.5.6. Colombia
10.4.5.7. Costa Rica
10.4.5.8. Rest of South America
10.5. Color Masterbatches - Europe Segment Research
10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.6.2. Revenue and Trends
10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
10.6.5.1. U.K
10.6.5.2. Germany
10.6.5.3. Italy
10.6.5.4. France
10.6.5.5. Netherlands
10.6.5.6. Belgium
10.6.5.7. Spain
10.6.5.8. Denmark
10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
10.7. Color Masterbatches - APAC Segment Research
10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.8.2. Revenue and Trends
10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
10.8.5.1. China
10.8.5.2. Australia
10.8.5.3. Japan
10.8.5.4. South Korea
10.8.5.5. India
10.8.5.6. Taiwan
10.8.5.7. Malaysia
11. Color Masterbatches Market - Entropy
11.1. New product launches
11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
12. Color Masterbatches Market Company Analysis
12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
12.2. PolyOne Corporation
12.3. Cabot Corporation
12.4. Meilian Chemical Co., Ltd.
12.5. Ampacet Corporation
12.6. A. Schulman, Inc.
12.7. Polyone Corporation
12.8. Cabot Corporation
12.9. Plastika Kritis S.A.
12.10. Plastiblends India Ltd
12.11. Clariant
13. Color Masterbatches Market - Appendix
13.1. Abbreviations
13.2. Sources
14. Color Masterbatches Market - Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0m9j9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: