WATERTOWN, Mass., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced the presentation of positive retrospective case study data supporting DEXYCU® (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The data were presented in three electronic posters and one oral paper session at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting on May 16-17, 2020.



The ongoing retrospective study is designed to provide large-scale, real-world data from surgeons based on their early experiences with DEXYCU. The study is expected to enroll up to 600 patients at approximately 40 study sites. Each time point of data in the real-world study reflects patient chart data and frequency of measurement by participating physicians.

“Preliminary results from the retrospective case review of real-world use of DEXYCU have re-confirmed the strong, early-acting anti-inflammatory activity of DEXYCU seen in clinical studies,” said Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “We are pleased with the ambulatory surgical center adoption seen to date and the positive reception around DEXYCU’s advantages compared to the burdensome steroid eye drop regimen. We are also encouraged by trends showing the re-opening of centers in areas where COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and we believe that DEXYCU may reduce the frequency of in-person physician follow-up visits and limit physician and caregiver contact with the patient’s face and eyes. The retrospective case study data provide additional validation of our belief that DEXYCU can improve patient compliance for this growing ocular unmet need.”

DEXYCU administration technique was also featured during the ASCRS Scientific Film session in a video by Michael A. Saidel, M.D., Corneal Specialist and Comprehensive Ophthalmologist, North Bay Eye Associates, entitled, “Evolution of an Administration Technique for Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9%.”

Summaries of the ASCRS presentations are as follows:

Paper Session Title: Retrospective Case Study Data on Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9% for Inflammation Control after Cataract Surgery

Presenter: Robert J. Weinstock, M.D., Director of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, The Eye Institute of West Florida and the Weinstock Laser Eye Center

Session Title: Cataract Surgery – Medications

Interim results presented were from 31 patients administered DEXYCU from Dr. Weinstock’s practice. The proportion of patients with complete anterior chamber cell clearing (cell score=0), a measurement of inflammation, was 45.2%, 90.0%, 90.0% and 100.0% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively. The proportion of patients with no anterior chamber flares (flare score=0), another measurement of inflammation, was 87.1%, 100.0%, 100.0% and 100.0% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively. Mean intraocular pressure at postoperative day 1 was 17.4 mmHg, with levels decreasing through to postoperative day 30.

Title: Real-World Efficacy of Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9%: Data from a Retrospective Case Study

Presenter: Cynthia Matossian, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matossian Eye Associates

Interim results presented were from 271 patients administered DEXYCU with average age of 72. The proportion of eyes with complete anterior chamber cell clearing (cell score=0), a measurement of inflammation, was 51.2%, 60.9%, 86.2% and 90.5% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively. The proportion of patients with no anterior chamber flares (flare score=0), another measurement of inflammation, was 85.9%, 97.1%, 99.1% and 99.1% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively. Mean intraocular pressure at postoperative day 1 was 18.4 mmHg, with levels decreasing through to postoperative day 30.

Poster Title: Analysis of Performance and Best Practices with Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9%: Data from a Retrospective Case Study

Presenter: Cynthia Matossian, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matossian Eye Associates

Interim results presented were from 25 patients administered DEXYCU from Dr. Matossian’s practice. The proportion of eyes with complete anterior chamber cell clearing (cell score=0), a measurement of inflammation, was 71.4%, 64.7%, 66.7% and 100.0% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively. The proportion of patients with no anterior chamber flares (flare score=0), another measurement of inflammation, was 97.1%, 100.0%, 100.0% and 100.0% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively. Mean intraocular pressure at postoperative day 1 was 19.4 mmHg, with levels decreasing through to postoperative day 30. DEXYCU was well tolerated.

Poster Title: Surgeon and Patient Satisfaction with Sustained-Release Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9% for Post-Cataract Inflammation Control

Presenter: Cathleen McCabe, M.D., Cataract and LASIK Surgeon, The Eye Associates

Surgeons participating in the retrospective study were asked a series of questions related to their experience using DEXYCU. In 91.3% of cases, surgeons were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with their use of DEXYCU on a per-patient basis. In 93.6% of cases, surgeons were

“very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the ease of use of DEXYCU on a per-patient basis. 79.0% of surgeons believed the efficacy of DEXYCU was superior to topical steroids. In 90.6% of cases, patients were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with their use of DEXYCU according to surgeon reports.

About DEXYCU®

DEXYCU® (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and was approved by the FDA on February 9, 2018. A link to the full product label is available at: https://dexycu.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/DEXYCU-PI-20181220.pdf .

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( www.eyepointpharma.com ) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU®, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ®, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert® technology for extended intravitreal drug delivery including EYP-1901, a VEGF inhibitor, targeting wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

