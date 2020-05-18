What you need to know:



Verizon acquired BlueJeans Network, Inc. on May 15

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon welcomes 390 new employees today after officially closing the deal with BlueJeans Network, Inc. on May 15. Keeping businesses connected has always been a priority for Verizon. Adding BlueJeans to Verizon’s Advanced Communications portfolio is critical now more than ever to keep businesses, from small organizations to some of the world’s largest multinational brands, operating at the highest level.

BlueJeans products complement Verizon's mobile-first business solutions, like One Talk, and will be deeply integrated into Verizon’s current and future 5G product roadmap.

Regularly cited as a market-leading video conferencing and collaboration tool, BlueJeans enables cloud-based meetings and large, interactive events that are simple, scalable and secure.

“Supporting businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions is in Verizon’s DNA,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “BlueJeans is a phenomenal product that offers the security and scalability that are imperative to our customers, and we’re eager to amplify their reach across our global network.”

“As we have all learned during this pandemic, video conferencing is a powerful medium for connecting people so they can collaborate and work productively,” said Quentin Gallivan, CEO of BlueJeans Network. “Combining BlueJeans with Verizon’s innovations in 4G, 5G and Mobile Edge Computing opens up possibilities to serve customers in new and exciting ways.”

BlueJeans' founders and employees join Verizon today as Verizon employees and will work together to lead the continued growth and innovation of the business.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contacts:

Lauren Schulz

845.500.8272

lauren.schulz@verizon.com