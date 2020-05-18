Total Revenues were $33.3 Million, an Increase of 24% Year-over-Year



Net Income was $5.2 Million, an Increase of 6% Year-over-Year

Company Reports Continued Progress of its Development Program of a Plasma-Derived Hyperimmune IgG Therapy for COVID-19; Product Availability for Clinical and Compassionate Use Treatment for COVID-19 patients in Israel is Expected by End of the Second Quarter of 2020

Company’s Manufacturing Plant Continues to Operate Without Significant Disruption During Ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

Kamada Reiterates Full-Year 2020 Total Revenue Guidance of $132 Million to $137 Million

REHOVOT, Israel, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“As the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic continues to create substantial complications in daily life and business operations, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, who continue to find innovative solutions to support our patients and partners,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “These efforts contributed to our strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Total revenues were $33.3 million, an increase of 24 percent year-over-year. These results were driven by similar year-over year increase in sales of both our Proprietary and Distributed products. Based on our strong performance in the first quarter and our current outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating our guidance of total revenues of between $132 million and $137 million for full-year 2020.”

“To date, our manufacturing plant remains operational with no effect on business continuity, even amidst the emergency regulations enforced in Israel in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, based on the most recent interactions with our U.S. distribution partners regarding finished product inventory levels available for distribution in the U.S and our planned supply for the remainder of the year, we do not anticipate meaningful supply shortages in the foreseeable future in the U.S. market for GLASSIA® or KEDRAB®. In addition, based on currently available inventory levels and planned supply of our Distributed products in Israel, we do not anticipate significant supply shortages in the foreseeable future. Going forward, although certain COVID-19 pandemic-related dynamics may affect market demand and production conditions, we intend to maintain our current manufacturing and supply plans, and increased inventory levels of raw materials through our suppliers and service providers in order to appropriately manage any potential supply disruptions and secure continued manufacturing,” continued Mr. London.

“As previously reported, during the first quarter, we were able to quickly focus our efforts on the development and manufacturing of a plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19, which leverages our proprietary IgG platform technology, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients. We are pleased to report today that we have secured adequate quantities of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in Israel. This has enabled us to initiate manufacturing of the product, which is expected to be available by the end of the second quarter for compassionate use treatment in Israel, based on Israeli Ministry of Health (IMOH) regulations. Concurrently, we have ongoing discussions with the IMOH with regard to the potential initiation of related clinical trials. In addition, we were excited to recently announce our global collaboration with Kedrion Biopharma, which will allow us to more rapidly develop our plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19 and broaden our international reach,” concluded Mr. London.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Total revenues were $33.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 24% increase from the $26.8 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019

Revenues from the Proprietary Products segment in the first quarter of 2020 were $25.3 million, a 24% increase from the $20.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2019

Revenues from the Distribution segment were $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 24% increase from the $6.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019

Gross profit was $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 2% increase from the $11.2 million reported in the first quarter of 2019; overall gross profitability differences are affected by changes in product sales mix between the quarters

Operating expenses, including R&D, Sales & Marketing, G&A, and Other expenses, totaled $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily driven by increased R&D expenses specifically related to the initiation of the Company’s pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial which is designed to evaluate the Company’s proprietary inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin therapy for treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Net income was $5.2 million, or $0.12 per share, in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per share, in the first quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2019

Cash used in operating activities was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. This change in operating activity cash flow is specifically related to timing of payments to suppliers on account of inventories which are expected to be sold later this year

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $96.4 million, as compared to $73.9 million at December 31, 2019. This includes the net proceeds generated from the $25 million private placement transaction with the FIMI Opportunity Fund closed in February 2020.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19

° Announced a collaboration with Kedrion Biopharma for the development, manufacturing and distribution of a plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19

° Initiated manufacturing of the product based on collected convalescent plasma in Israel; product is expected to be available for clinical and compassionate use treatment in Israel by the end of the second quarter

Inhaled AAT product

° Enrolment in the pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial, which continued through February 2020, was temporarily halted due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare systems. Patients already recruited to the study continued treatment as planned. The Company anticipates resuming enrollment into the study in the third quarter of 2020, pending appropriate conditions at clinical trial sites.

° InnovAATe clinical trial is designed to evaluate the Company’s proprietary inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin therapy for treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

° Obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance for the protocol design of a 30 patient sub-study, designed to evaluate the effect of Kamada‘s Inhaled AAT on pharmacokinetics of IV-AAT and collect safety and immunogenicity data, including the effect of anti-drug antibodies (ADA) on AAT levels in plasma. Initiation of this sub-study has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic effect

Conference Call

Kamada management will host an investment community conference call on Monday, May 18, at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-0792 (from within the U.S.), 1809 406 247 (from Israel), or 201-689-8263 (International) and entering the conference identification number: 13699990. The call will also be webcast live on the Internet on the Company’s website at www.kamada.com .

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (“the Company”) is a commercial stage plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company focused on orphan indications, with an existing marketed product portfolio and a late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived immune globulins. The Company’s flagship product is GLASSIA®, the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and in other countries through local distributors. The Company’s second leading product is KamRab®, a rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection. KamRab is FDA approved and is being marketed in the U.S. under the brand name KEDRAB® through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. In addition to Glassia and KEDRAB, the Company has a product line of four other plasma-derived pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has late-stage products in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency. In addition, the Company’s intravenous AAT is in development for other indications, such as GvHD and prevention of lung transplant rejection. The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 20 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties. FIMI Opportunity Fund, the leading private equity investor in Israel, is the Company’s lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 21% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding 1) the total revenues to be in the range of $132 million to $137 million for fiscal 2020; 2) not anticipating meaningful supply shortages in the foreseeable future in the U.S. market for GLASSIA® or KEDRAB®; 3) not anticipating significant supply shortages in the foreseeable future for Kamada’s Distributed products in Israel; 4) anticipating maintaining current manufacturing and supply plans; 5) increasing inventory levels of raw materials through suppliers and service providers in order to appropriately manage any potential supply disruptions and secure continued manufacturing; 6) anticipating availability for clinical and compassionate-use treatment in Israel of a plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19, form COVID-19 convalescent plasma, by the end of the second quarter of 2020; 7) anticipating that the global collaboration with Kedrion Biopharma will allow Kamada to speed up the development of the plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19 and broaden the product’s international reach; and 8) anticipating that Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial will resume enrollment in the third quarter of 2020. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, the continued evolvement of the COVID-19 pandemic, its effect and duration, availability of sufficient raw materials required to maintain manufacturing plans, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government mandates on the availability of adequate levels of work-force required to maintain manufacturing plans, disruption to the supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic, continuation of inbound and outbound international delivery routes, continued demand for Kamada’s products, including GLASSIA and KEDRAB, in the U.S. market and its distributed products in Israel, ability to obtain regulatory approval for clinical trials of the plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19, unexpected results of clinical studies and on-going compassionate-use treatments, ability to find doctors and medical facilities to collaborate on compassionate-use treatments, Kamada’s ability to manage operating expenses, additional competition in the markets that Kamada competes, regulatory delays, prevailing market conditions and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the U.S., Israel or otherwise. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACTS:

Chaime Orlev

Chief Financial Officer

IR@kamada.com

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com









Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, As of

December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,288 $ 22,037 $ 42,662 Short-term investments 47,124 33,800 31,245 Trade receivables, net 26,266 23,210 23,210 Other accounts receivables 1,736 3,442 3,272 Inventories 41,787 31,708 43,173 Total Current Assets 166,201 114,197 143,562 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 24,379 24,642 24,550 Right-of-use assets 3,800 4,187 4,022 Other long term assets 1,053 174 352 Deferred expenses 421 - - Deferred taxes 939 1,895 1,311 Total Non-Current Assets 30,592 30,898 30,235 Total Assets $ 196,793 $ 145,095 $ 173,797 Liabilities Current Liabilities Current maturities of bank loans $ 465 $ 470 $ 489 Current maturities of lease liabilities 928 961 1,020 Trade payables 18,440 15,255 24,830 Other accounts payables 4,875 4,424 5,811 Deferred revenues 649 461 589 Total Current Liabilities 25,357 21,571 32,739 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans 138 591 257 Lease liabilities 3,663 4,036 3,981 Deferred revenues 569 605 232 Employee benefit liabilities, net 1,251 823 1,269 Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,621 6,055 5,739 Shareholder’s Equity Ordinary shares 11,647 10,412 10,425 Additional paid in capital net 204,702 179,352 180,819 Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency (3,490 ) (3,490 ) (3,490 ) Capital reserve from hedges 264 11 8 Capital reserve from financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - 118 145 Capital reserve from share-based payments 8,903 9,463 8,844 Capital reserve from employee benefits (356 ) 4 (359 ) Accumulated deficit (55,855 ) (78,401 ) (61,073 ) Total Shareholder’s Equity 165,815 117,469 135,319 Total Liabilities And Shareholder’s Equity $ 196,793 $ 145,095 $ 173,797









Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months period ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Revenues from proprietary products $ 25,317 $ 20,381 $ 97,696 Revenues from distribution 7,973 6,416 29,491 Total revenues 33,290 26,797 127,187 Cost of revenues from proprietary products 14,947 10,490 52,425 Cost of revenues from distribution 6,892 5,123 25,025 Total cost of revenues 21,839 15,613 77,450 Gross profit 11,451 11,184 49,737 Research and development expenses 3,347 2,766 13,059 Selling and marketing expenses 940 1,092 4,370 General and administrative expenses 2,312 2,094 9,194 Other expense 2 23 330 Operating income 4,850 5,209 22,784 Financial income 317 280 1,146 Income (expense) in respect of securities measured at fair value, net 102 (52 ) (5 ) Income (expense) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net 432 (313 ) (651 ) Financial expense (77 ) (71 ) (293 ) Income before tax on income 5,624 5,053 22,981 Taxes on income 406 130 730 Net Income $ 5,218 $ 4,923 $ 22,251 Other Comprehensive Income (loss) : Amounts that will be or that have been reclassified to profit or loss when specific conditions are met Gain (loss) from securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (188 ) 108 143 Gain on cash flow hedges 241 74 92 Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges 34 (2 ) (23 ) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Remeasurement gain (loss) from defined benefit plan - - (388 ) Tax effect 27 (28 ) (11 ) Total comprehensive income $ 5,332 $ 5,075 $ 22,064 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic income per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.55 Diluted income per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.55









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months period Ended Year Ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Net income $ 5,218 $ 4,923 $ 22,251 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation and impairment 1,192 1,127 4,519 Financial expenses (income), net (774 ) 156 (197 ) Cost of share-based payment 258 315 1,163 Taxes on income 406 130 730 Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment - (6 ) (2 ) Change in employee benefit liabilities, net (18 ) 36 94 1,064 1,758 6,307 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (3,016 ) 4,727 5,117 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables 1,513 131 (214 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,386 (2,392 ) (13,857 ) Decrease (increase) in deferred expenses (421 ) (246 ) 399 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (7,216 ) (2,368 ) 6,259 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables (1,180 ) (510 ) 863 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 397 (63 ) (283 ) (8,537 ) (721 ) (1,716 ) Cash received (paid) during the year for: Interest paid (55 ) (63 ) (243 ) Interest received 451 172 1,106 Taxes paid (61 ) (8 ) (134 ) 335 101 729 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (1,920 ) $ 6,061 $ 27,571









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months period Ended Year Ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Cash Flows from Investing Activities Investment in short term investments, net $ (15,646 ) $ (1,058 ) $ 1,727 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (896 ) (304 ) (2,300 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 6 9 Net cash used in investing activities (16,542 ) (1,356 ) (564 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share base payments 5 3 16 Repayment of lease liabilities (278 ) (263 ) (1,070 ) Repayment of long-term loans (123 ) (115 ) (476 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net 24,894 - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,498 (375 ) (1,530 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent 590 (386 ) (908 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,626 3,944 24,569 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 42,662 18,093 18,093 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year $ 49,288 $ 22,037 $ 42,662 Significant non-cash transactions Purchase of property and equipment through capital lease $ 58 $ 4,431 $ 5,035 Purchase of property and equipment $ 579 $ 235 $ 992









Adjusted EBITDA Three months period Ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 U.S. Dollars in thousands Net income (loss) $ 5,218 $ 4,923 $ 22,251 Taxes on income 406 130 730 Financial income, net (774 ) 156 (197 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,192 1,127 4,519 Cost of share - based payments 258 315 1,163 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,300 $ 6,651 $ 28,466





Adjusted Net Income Three months period Ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 U.S. Dollars in thousands Net income (loss) $ 5,218 $ 4,923 $ 22,251 Cost of share - based payments 258 315 1,163 Adjusted net income $ 5,476 $ 5,238 $ 23,414



