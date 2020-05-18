HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced it has signed a multi-year, non‑exclusive agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific’s healthcare channel, to distribute Chembio’s DPP COVID-19 System in the United States. The DPP COVID‑19 System is a rapid serological test and analyzer that provides numerical readings for both IgM and IgG antibody levels within 15 minutes from a finger stick drop of blood. The DPP COVID‑19 System can include either Chembio’s Micro Reader 1 or Micro Reader 2 analyzer.



“We are pleased to announce our strategic supplier partnership with the Fisher Healthcare channel, which will significantly increase our commercial footprint by providing access to thousands of hospital and physician office moderately complex labs across the country,” stated Rick Eberly, Chembio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have initiated a comprehensive training and marketing program for the Fisher Healthcare channel sales team, in order to expand the targeted coverage for this important segment of the market as soon as possible.”

To learn more about this product and how to purchase, please visit www.fisherhealthcare.com .

