BIRKIRKARA, Malta, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, has officially begun onboarding hundreds of affiliate marketing partners to its newly relaunched VIE.gg wagering platform. The affiliate partners include esports teams, influencers, streamers, leagues, and super affiliates from Asia, Europe, North America and South America. The Company believes its Affiliate Marketing program will play a significant role in its organic growth.



MALTA LICENSE AND NASDAQ LISTING ARE MAJOR ATTRACTIONS FOR AFFILIATES

The Company’s recently announced Malta gaming license and recent listing on NASDAQ are cited by our affiliate partners as very strong factors in their decision to partner with VIE.gg. Though the Company first began registering a small sample of interested affiliates in 2018, these two factors have generated noticeable enthusiasm from existing and new affiliates who take great comfort in knowing the Company is working within one of the strictest licensing and listing regulatory environments, as compared to private operators.

Moreover, the Company’s financial strength as a result of its successful $8.4million public offering now provides VIE.gg with the resources necessary to support and grow its soon to be large affiliate partner base.

“Our Affiliate partners are a very important part of our organic growth strategy in 2020 and beyond, so it has been a high priority of ours to provide the comfort and security they need to partner with us and drive their valuable global audiences to VIE.gg,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We believe that with the combination of our NASDAQ listing, capital raise and Malta license over the last 30 days we have a formidable competitive advantage to attract, support and grow with affiliate partners that we believe will lead to rapid organic growth for our newly relaunched VIE.gg esports wagering platform.”

Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at VIE.gg. Utilizing this peer-to-peer wagering system, the Company offers real-money, exchange-style wagering on esports events worldwide in a secure environment. The VIE.gg platform provides customers the ability to match bets against one another with Esports Entertainment taking a small commission on the winnings.

“Affiliate marketing is a proven growth model for online gambling,” commented Christian Heinrichs, Esports Affiliate Manager. “Our affiliate streamers broadcast to massive, global esports audiences. Combined with the credibility and support of the many teams and leagues we continue to sign as affiliates, we believe our VIE.gg platform can quickly become the industry standard for safe, secure esports betting.”

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Malta and Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and is able to accept wagers from over 149 jurisdictions including Canada, Japan, Germany and South Africa. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

AGORACOM

ESPO@agoracom.com

http://agoracom.com/ir/eSportsEntertainmentGroup