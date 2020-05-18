Selbyville, Delaware, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market which estimates the global market valuation for cast-in-place concrete flooring in North America will cross US$ 3.1 billion by 2026.

North America has witnessed significant growth in various end-use industries such as retail/FMCG, logistics & distribution warehousing, transportation, and chemical. End-use industries in the region are dominating and very crucial for the global supply of commodities. Additionally, North America is among the biggest markets for these industries. Industries are focusing on developing efficient distribution network and manufacturing plants at crucial locations. Industries are required to established tough and hard flooring systems to withstand various forces and materials. Cast-In-Place flooring is expected to witness increasing applications in the aforementioned industries.

The U.S. business logistics costs reached USD 1.6 trillion in 2018 (8% of GDP that year). In 2018, foreign direct investments in the industry totaled to USD 1.5 billion. The U.S. has an increasing need for warehouse and distribution sectors. In order to fulfil the implementation of before-mentioned projects, there will be a strong demand for concrete flooring, which will have a subsequent positive impact on the product demand over the coming years.

The textile segment in the North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market was over USD 170 million in 2019. The North American textile industry is a globally competitive market, producing raw materials, fabrics, apparel yarns & home furnishings, and other textile finished products. The industry enjoys proximity to high domestic demand and high-quality product. High consumerism and strong economy are likely to boost the regional textile industry. The increasing demand for apparel from millennials and gen Z will propel textile production in domestic and international markets will spur the industry size. The increasing number of warehouses and textile manufacturing facilities will drive the demand for cast-in-place concrete flooring over the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 176 pages with 130 market data tables, 29 figures & charts from the report, “North America Cast-In-Place Concrete Flooring Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

Some major findings of the North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market report include:

The consumption of U.S. ready mix concrete rose to 358.9 cubic meter yards with an increase of 6.8% as compared with 2015.





North America industrial output rose significantly as the value added by manufacturers in the U.S. increased by 7%, totaling to USD 2.4 trillion.





Growing cement consumption along with rising construction spending will provide positive outlook.





Shifting trends in retail/FMCG market including the rising health & wellness product demand, rapid increase in the demand for essentials, stockpiling of consumer products, increased in online shopping, and decrease in store visits will spur the industry size.





Economic slowdown due to the pandemic is very likely to hamper cast-in-situ concrete flooring demand over the coming years; however, the demand will increase due to stimulus package and integrated efforts by private and social sectors.

Industry participants are striving to gain contracts and establish partnerships across the supply chainThe Northeast U.S. will witness 4.3% CAGR till 2026 in the North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market. The region is a powerhouse of manufacturing and economic output, producing over 20% of the nation's GDP. Increasing population growth across the region will enhance and propel infrastructure investments and economic growth. The rising regional construction industry to accommodate new residents and grow end-user industries, will further drive the demand for cast-in-place concrete flooring demand.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Cast-In-Place Concrete Flooring Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016– 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Profit margin trends

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3 Vendor matrix

3.3.3.1 List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.3.2 List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.3.3 List of key/potential customers

3.4 Pricing analysis (COVID-19 Impact)

3.4.1 Pricing analysis

3.4.2 Cost structure analysis

3.4.2.1 R&D Cost

3.4.2.2 Manufacturing and Equipment cost

3.4.2.3 Raw Material Cost

3.4.2.4 Distribution Cost

3.4.2.5 Operating Cost

3.4.2.6 Miscellaneous Cost

3.5 Technology Landscape

3.6 Regulatory trends

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Canada

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 High demand of warehouses and distribution center space

3.7.1.2 Growing retail & FMCG industry in North America

3.7.1.3 Revival of the U.S. and Canadian construction industries

3.7.1.4 Rapidly growing textile industry

3.7.1.5 High growth in food & beverage industry in the region

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.7.2.1 Operational difficulties with Cast-In-Place concrete construction

3.7.2.2 Economic downturn in the U.S. and Canada

3.7.1 Innovation & sustainability

3.7.1.1 Patent analysis

3.8 Growth potential analysis,2019

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.10.1 Top player analysis, 2019

3.10.2 Key stakeholders

3.10.3 Strategy dashboard

3.11 Pestle Analysis

3.12 Impact of COVID-19

3.12.1 Logistics & warehousing industry

3.12.2 Automotive Industry

3.12.3 Aviation Industry

3.12.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

3.12.5 E-commerce/retail sector

3.12.6 Construction

3.12.7 Textile industry

