The current COVID-19 crisis affecting the United States and the world has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and countless economic costs. This has brought forth an array of solutions that could contribute to detecting, containing, and possibly treating the disease. The analyst has covered the fields of molecular diagnostics, vaccines, and telehealth for decades. These important industries, already growing in revenues and number of competitors, now find themselves part of the current crisis. This COVID-19 Update provides trending developments, company announcements, and analysis from the analysis team on fast-breaking events in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early COVID-19 IVD Market Estimates - Moderate Case, Best Case, Worst Case

In preparing market analysis, the analyst normally consults detailed financial information from the major in vitro diagnostics firms to obtain accurate results. In the throes of this crisis, such data are lacking. However, using the many statements that have been issued plus knowledge gleaned from the analyst's databases on flu and other molecular testing.

The analyst has assembled the following market cases for COVID-19 testing:

COVID-19 Tests Moderate IVD Market Case (Molecular, Antibody, US/Global)

COVID-19 Tests Best IVD Market Case (Molecular, Antibody, US/Global)

COVID-19 Tests Worst IVD Market Case (Molecular, Antibody, US/Global)

In addition, the report features an Appendix that presents the COVID-19 moderate market case analysis in detail (note that the best and worst market cases were built from this moderate case analysis).

Molecular Diagnostics

Testing for viruses is normally conducted using RT-PCR, a form of molecular testing. To a lesser degree, antibody tests are used. Both types of testing have been present in the COVID-19 crisis. The report takes a particular interest in molecular diagnostics, the segment in vitro diagnostics directly affected by COVID-19. Topics explored include the following:

Early COVD-19 Related Financial Results at Molecular Test Companies

Smaller, Mid-Size MDx Companies See Double-Digit Boosts

Life Science Company Revenues Down

Molecular Testing: A Learning Curve

EUA Authorizations

Survey of Clinical Diagnostic Labs

Reopening Plans

Supply Issues

Marketed Molecular Tests (EUA, CE Other)

Potential Market Impacts

Serology Tests

Serology tests are serum-based immunoassays that are inexpensive and run on high-volume analyzers that are very common in hospital and reference labs, in contrast to PCR tests, which tend to be more complex and expensive. These tests look for the presence of host antibodies that a patient may have developed in reaction to the disease, rather than detecting the disease itself. In so doing, serology tests at some point could ascertain whether patients have immunity, though mechanisms of immunity have not been fully explored with COVID-19.

COVID-19 Update provides information about serology testing:

FDA Actions Related to Serology Tests

Serum/Whole Blood Tests

Serology Tests on The Market

Fingerstick Tests

Other IVD Tests

The results of a survey on the US Impact on Hospital and Reference Test Volume have pointed toward other in vitro diagnostic testing that may provide useful COVID-19 insights, as well as non-COVID testing issues:

Critical Care Chemistries

Blood Gas Testing

d-Dimer

Cardiac Troponin

PCT

CRP

AKI Testing

Ferritin

HAIs

Other Non-COVID Testing Declines

Vaccines, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Other Impacted Markets

COVID-19's influence is being felt across the healthcare spectrum. The report examines the virus' impact on the vaccines market, non-COVID testing, remote patient monitoring/telehealth and lab automation, including:

Select Vaccines in Development for COVID-19

Selected Automated Molecular Test Instrument Platforms

Non-COVID Testing: Magnitude of Pandemic Impact

Remote Patient Monitoring: Companies to Watch

Companies include:

Abbott

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well (Amwell)

Becton Dickinson (BD)

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Bruker

CanSino Biologics

Cepheid

Doctor on Demand

Eko Devices

Fluidigm

GD (General Devices)

GlobalMed

Glooko

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Masimo

MediOrbis

Medtronic

Meridian Bioscience

Moderna

Myriad Genetics

Natera

Qiagen

Quidel

Rheonix, Inc.

Roche

SD Biosensor

Seegene

Teladoc Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thinklabs

Twist Bioscience

TytoCare



Key Topics Covered:





CHAPTER ONE: SARS-COV-2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

BRISK FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AT MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS COMPANIES

Table 1-1: Early COVID-19 Related Financial Results at Molecular Test Companies

SMALLER, MID-SIZE MDX SEE DOUBLE-DIGIT BOOSTS

MOLECULAR LIFE SCIENCE COMPANY REVENUES DOWN

MOLECULAR TESTING: A LEARNING CURVE

Large Number of Approvals

TEST APPROVED BY FDA

Figure 1-1: Tests Authorized by FDA by Type (%; Molecular, LDT, Serology, Antigen)

ANTIBODY TESTING POISED TO GROW

Current Serology Tests

Creative Solutions for Lab Shortages

MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TESTING UP, OVERALL DIAGNOSTICS TESTING TAKING A HIT IN NEW SURVEY

Overall US Lab Test Volume

Budget and New Purchases

Figure 1-2: Impact of Clinical Diagnostics Facilities' Non-Coronavirus Test Volume Due to COVID (n = 191)

Quest Reports Change in Volume

REOPENING PLANS

Taiwan Case Study

Advice on Reopening for the U.S. from CDC

SUPPLY ISSUES

WHEN WILL SURGERIES - AND RELATED DIAGNOSTIC TESTING - RESUME?

CARES ADDS $25 BILLION IN FUNDING

BACKGROUND

UPTICK IN NON-COVID-19 TEST COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

WILL WE SEE FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE IN IVD?

EARLY COVID-19 IVD ESTIMATES - MODERATE CASE, BEST CASE, WORST CASE

Best Case IVD Market Assumptions

Moderate Case IVD Market Assumptions

Worst Case IVD Market Assumptions

Table 1-2: COVID-19 Tests Moderate IVD Market Case (Molecular, Antibody, US/Global)

Table 1-3: COVID-19 Tests Best IVD Market Case (Molecular, Antibody, US/Global)

Table 1-4: COVID-19 Tests Worst IVD Market Case (Molecular, Antibody, US/Global)

CHAPTER TWO: COVID-19 MOLECULAR ASSAYS

AUTHORIZED TEST FROM TOP-TIER IVD COMPANIES

Table 2-1: Molecular Tests on the Market with EUA Approval, COVID-19.

Roche

Abbott

bioMrieux - R -GENE

Bio-Rad

Seegene, SD Biosensor

Rheonix, Inc.

Becton Dickinson

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen QIAstat-Dx

MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE

Abbott - ID NOW

Cepheid - Gene Expert

bioMrieux - BioFire

ALL RT-PCR TESTS ON THE MARKET

Table 2-2: All RT-PCR Tests on the Market

THREE: COVID-19 SEROLOGY TESTS

MAJOR VENDORS LAUNCH ANTIBODY TESTS

Table 3-1: COVID-19 Antibody Tests from Major IVD Vendors

GOOD NEWS ABOUT NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES

Investigating Cellular Immune Responses

FDA ACTIONS RELATED TO SEROLOGY TESTS

Review Focused on Commercial Companies

SERUM/WHOLE BLOOD TESTS

Table 3-2: Serology Tests on the Market

FINGERSTICK TESTS

Table 3-3: Fingerstick Tests

CHAPTER FOUR: TESTS TO WATCH: BLOOD GAS, PCT, TROPONIN, D-DIMER, OTHERS

RESULTS OF SURVEY - US IMPACT ON HOSPITAL AND REFERENCE TEST VOLUME

Table 4-1: Tests to Watch and Expected Impact (Test Category, COVID-19, Market Impact [Positive, Negative, Neutral)

CRITICAL CARE CHEMISTRIES

Blood Gas Testing

D-DIMER

CARDIAC TROPONIN

PCT

CRP

AKI TESTING

FERRITIN

HOSPITAL INFECTIONS

Cytokine Storms and COVID-19 Weaken Patient Immune System

CHAPTER FIVE: LAB AUTOMATION AND COVID-19

Table 5-1: Selected Automated Molecular Test Instrument Platforms

CHAPTER SIX: NON-COVID TESTING DOWN

Table 6-1: Survey Respondents and Magnitude of Pandemic Impact

STAFFING TOPS LIST OF CONCERNS

RAMPING UP TESTING AS STATES REOPEN

CHAPTER SEVEN: VACCINES AND SARS-COV-2

Table 7-1: Select Vaccines in Development for COVID-19

ANALYSTS: TECHNOLOGY, NOT DEMAND CHALLENGE

PRODUCTION CONSIDERATION

3D ATOMIC SCALE MAP COULD AID VACCINES

CHAPTER EIGHT: REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING AND THE COVID-19 CRISIS

COMPANIES TO WATCH

Abbott

Glooko

Doctor on Demand

eDevice

Masimo

American Well (Amwell)

BioTelemetry, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine

swyMed

Teladoc Health

Thinklabs

GlobalMed

MediOrbis

Medtronic

TytoCare

VSee Lab

OSI Systems

Philips - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

Athena GTX

Bright.md

Eko Devices

GD (General Devices)

APPENDIX: COVID-19 MARKET CASE TABLE DETAIL

MODERATE CASE ANALYSIS DETAIL

Table A-1: Moderate Case Analysis Detail



