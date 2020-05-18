Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Superplasticizers are the ingredients in concrete, barring Portland cement, water, and aggregate, that are added to the mix immediately before or during mixing. Superplasticizers transform stiff, low-slump concrete into flowing, pourable, easily placed concrete. The global Concrete Superplasticizers Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period 2018-2023. The APAC region held 75% share of the global concrete superplasticizers market in 2017 owing to the growth of the construction industry in the region. The concrete superplasticizers market in APAC is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% and generate the revenue of $3,617.94m by 2023.

Based on type, Concrete Superplasticizers are classified into sulfonated melamine formaldehyde condensates, sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde condensates, lignosulfonates, polycarboxylates derivatives, and others. According to analysts, the sulfonated melamine formaldehyde condensates segment held a 30.9% share of the overall market, which is highest among other types of concrete superplasticizers. The segment is forecast to generate revenue of $1411.25m by 2023, growing at an estimated CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market Growth Drivers

The increase in infrastructural investment by governments and organizations across the globe in recent years is boosting the market for super plasticizers used in concrete. The increased rate of construction has increased the usage of various types of cements and concrete with a variety of additive formulations. Similarly, the use of superplasticizers along with various additives has also increased owing to the increased use of concrete.

The other growth factor is the rapid increase in urban and commercial housing in emerging countries such as China and India. Furthermore, the ease of obtaining permits for residential buildings across various regions has directly impacted the construction business, ultimately boosting the market for concrete superplasticizers.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market Challenges

The technological advancements in the construction and infrastructure industries have led to the emergence of new types of concretes such as shotcrete concrete and polymer concrete. Although these types of concretes are quite efficient when used for commercial purposes where the task needs to be done at high speed, the use of superplasticizers in these types of concrete is not very popular.

Furthermore, the prolonged use of or overexposure to concrete superplasticizers create health-relates problems, respiratory problems in particular. Moreover, there is lack of skilled labor in regions where the construction industry is flourishing, which can hamper the growth of the concrete superplasticizers market.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market Research Scope

The base year of the study is 2017, with forecast done up to 2023. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the concrete superplasticizers market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of superplasticizers in the concrete superplasticizers market, and their specific applications in different types of Infrastructure.

BASF S.E is major company that manufactures Concrete Superplasticizers in bulk. The key factor that has augmented the growth of top players in this highly competitive market is their adaptability to suit the customer requirements and early entrance into emerging construction application areas. Moreover, with economies of scale, the top players have created a niche market for themselves in the high-end equipment market. Evonik Industries, headquartered in Germany, is another major player in the concrete superplasticizers market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Market Overview



2. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Executive Summary



3. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - By Type

6.1. Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehyde Condensate (SMF)

6.2. Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde Condensate (SNF)

6.3. Lignosulfonates (LS)

6.4. Polycarboxylates Derivatives (PCE)

6.5. Cross Linked Acrylic Polymers (CLAP)

6.6. Carboxylic Acid Ester (CAE)



7. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - By Form

7.1. Powdered

7.2. Liquid



8. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - By Application

8.1. Residential

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Dams

8.4. Bridges

8.5. Canals



9. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - By Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Rest of North America

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Venezuela

9.2.3. Argentina

9.2.4. Ecuador

9.2.5. Peru

9.2.6. Colombia

9.2.7. Costa Rica

9.2.8. Rest of South America

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. U.K

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Italy

9.3.4. France

9.3.5. Netherlands

9.3.6. Belgium

9.3.7. Spain

9.3.8. Denmark

9.3.9. Rest of Europe

9.4. APAC

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Australia

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Taiwan

9.4.6. Malaysia

9.4.7. Hong Kong

9.4.8. Rest of APAC

9.5. Middle East& Africa

9.5.1. Israel

9.5.2. South Africa

9.5.3. Saudi Arabia

9.6. Rest of Middle East and Africa



10. Concrete Superplasticizers Market - Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnerships



11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)



12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources

12.3. Research Methodology

12.4. Bibliography

12.5. Compilation of Expert Insights

12.6. Disclaimer



