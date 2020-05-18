Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is expected to reach $2002.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2026. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is an aerial vehicle capable of being operated autonomously without any human pilot. A fixed-wing VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) UAV is capable of taking off, hover as well as land vertically similar to a helicopter, with the help of rotors.
High adoption of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in the commercial and military end users and rising usage of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs to counter terrorism are propelling the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is restraining the market growth.
Based on MTOW (maximum take-off weight), the < 25 kilograms segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high number of manufacturers offering fixed-wing VTOL UAV products under this range as a large number of products required for commercial applications.
The key vendors mentioned are Zerotech, Vertical Technologies, ULC Robotics, UKRSPEC Systems, Threod Systems, Textron Inc., Sunbirds, Quantum-Systems GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Latitude Engineering, Ideaforge, Height Technologies, Elroy Air, Carbonix, Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd., AVY, Autel Robotics, A-Techsyn, Arcturus UAV Inc. and ALTI UAS.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Endurance
5.1 Introduction
5.2 < 5 hours
5.3 5 - 10 hours
5.4 > 10 hours
6 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Propulsion
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hybrid
6.3 Gasoline
6.4 Electric
7 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Mode of Operation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Remotely Piloted
7.3 Optionally Piloted
7.4 Fully Autonomous
8 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Range
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)
8.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)
8.4 Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)
9 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By MTOW (Maximum Takeoff Weight)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 >100 Kilograms
9.3 25-100 Kilograms
9.4 < 25 Kilograms
10 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Traffic Monitoring
10.3 Search & Rescue
10.4 Police Operations & Investigations
10.5 Maritime Security
10.6 Firefighting & Disaster Management
10.7 Border Management
11 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Military
11.3 Government & Law Enforcement
11.4 Commercial
12 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Zerotech
14.2 Vertical Technologies
14.3 ULC Robotics
14.4 UKRSPEC Systems
14.5 Threod Systems
14.6 Textron Inc.
14.7 Sunbirds
14.8 Quantum-Systems GmbH
14.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.10 Latitude Engineering
14.11 Ideaforge
14.12 Height Technologies
14.13 Elroy Air
14.14 Carbonix
14.15 Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd.
14.16 AVY
14.17 Autel Robotics
14.18 A-Techsyn
14.19 Arcturus UAV Inc.
14.20 ALTI UAS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m2rcr
