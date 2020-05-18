Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is expected to reach $2002.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2026. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is an aerial vehicle capable of being operated autonomously without any human pilot. A fixed-wing VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) UAV is capable of taking off, hover as well as land vertically similar to a helicopter, with the help of rotors.



High adoption of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in the commercial and military end users and rising usage of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs to counter terrorism are propelling the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is restraining the market growth.



Based on MTOW (maximum take-off weight), the < 25 kilograms segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high number of manufacturers offering fixed-wing VTOL UAV products under this range as a large number of products required for commercial applications.



The key vendors mentioned are Zerotech, Vertical Technologies, ULC Robotics, UKRSPEC Systems, Threod Systems, Textron Inc., Sunbirds, Quantum-Systems GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Latitude Engineering, Ideaforge, Height Technologies, Elroy Air, Carbonix, Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd., AVY, Autel Robotics, A-Techsyn, Arcturus UAV Inc. and ALTI UAS.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Endurance

5.1 Introduction

5.2 < 5 hours

5.3 5 - 10 hours

5.4 > 10 hours



6 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Propulsion

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid

6.3 Gasoline

6.4 Electric



7 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Mode of Operation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remotely Piloted

7.3 Optionally Piloted

7.4 Fully Autonomous



8 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

8.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

8.4 Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)



9 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By MTOW (Maximum Takeoff Weight)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 >100 Kilograms

9.3 25-100 Kilograms

9.4 < 25 Kilograms



10 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Traffic Monitoring

10.3 Search & Rescue

10.4 Police Operations & Investigations

10.5 Maritime Security

10.6 Firefighting & Disaster Management

10.7 Border Management



11 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Military

11.3 Government & Law Enforcement

11.4 Commercial



12 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



