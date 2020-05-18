Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - 2020-2025 - Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Defense Spending has been on a major upswing over the recent years spurred by the return of the great power competition amongst the leading global powers. The focus has been on equipment modernization, capabilities revitalization and increased R&D outlays towards development of next generation & game changer technologies with the traditional as well as the revisionist powers looking for a potential overmatch & that much vaunted military edge. The United States continues to maintain the traditional top spot driven by the nation's significant focus & investments towards R&D while the Chinese ascension & the Russian resurgence, too, are being funded adequately.
Global Defense Spending, standing at just over 2% of the Global GDP for 2019, has been growing at a scorching pace since the onset of this great power competition with the growth rate, pegged at 3.6% for 2019, almost paralleling the Cold War era highs. The Middle East, Eastern Europe & the Asia-Pacific regions remain as the traditional battlefields for dominance & influence amongst the great powers of the world with political instability, ongoing conflicts & territorial disputes reigning supreme across these regions fuelling demand of military equipment by the regional powers & leading nations across these regions for both defense & offense purposes which has given huge propulsion to arms imports & initiation of indigenous, large scale defense programs over the recent years with the Asia-Pacific region bagging the top spot, a trend which is likely to be sustained over medium term.
This return to the age of multipolarity, marked by the onset of great power competition at the world stage stymieing the forces of globalization & marking the resurgence of the age of realism, has simultaneously been superimposed by the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, opening the second front and making the entire emerging scheme of things even more complicated. The economic impact of the pandemic & the funding of the relief efforts, underway across the globe, are likely to put pressure on government finances across most parts of the world. However, their impact on defense spending is likely to be limited to near term & non-strategic programs. Most strategic & long term, indigenous defense programs as well as technology development efforts are likely to be more or less immune in nature, even to the highly infectious & lethal Novel Coronavirus and the resulting COVID-19!
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes the Global Aerospace & Defense market in a post COVID-19 world and analyzes:
Key Focus Areas
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1
Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Introduction & Overview
Section 2
Global Aerospace & Defense Industry
Section 3
U.S. Aerospace & Defense Industry
Section 4
European Aerospace & Defense Industry
Section 5
Key Trends
Section 6
Key Growth Domains - Overview, Size & Scope, Growth Outlook
Section 7
Key Upcoming Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Program Size, Scope, Status, Contract Awards & Latest Developments
Section 8
Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9
Global Aerospace & Defense Market Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section 10
Defense Spending Trends
10.1 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis
10.2 Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations
10.3 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure Growth Trend
10.4 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP
10.5 Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions
10.6 Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets Top 5 & Top 10 Nations
Section 11 - Emerging & Game Changer Technologies:
Technologies which are likely to Induce the Paradigm Shift - Outline of R&D Efforts, Investment Priorities & Latest Developments (Additional coverage in the report)
Section 12
Market Outlook Global Aerospace & Defense
12.1 Market Outlook & Growth Projections
12.2 Global Defense Spending Level 2020-2025 - Projections
12.3 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions - 2020-2025
