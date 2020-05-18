Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - 2020-2025 - Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Defense Spending has been on a major upswing over the recent years spurred by the return of the great power competition amongst the leading global powers. The focus has been on equipment modernization, capabilities revitalization and increased R&D outlays towards development of next generation & game changer technologies with the traditional as well as the revisionist powers looking for a potential overmatch & that much vaunted military edge. The United States continues to maintain the traditional top spot driven by the nation's significant focus & investments towards R&D while the Chinese ascension & the Russian resurgence, too, are being funded adequately.



Global Defense Spending, standing at just over 2% of the Global GDP for 2019, has been growing at a scorching pace since the onset of this great power competition with the growth rate, pegged at 3.6% for 2019, almost paralleling the Cold War era highs. The Middle East, Eastern Europe & the Asia-Pacific regions remain as the traditional battlefields for dominance & influence amongst the great powers of the world with political instability, ongoing conflicts & territorial disputes reigning supreme across these regions fuelling demand of military equipment by the regional powers & leading nations across these regions for both defense & offense purposes which has given huge propulsion to arms imports & initiation of indigenous, large scale defense programs over the recent years with the Asia-Pacific region bagging the top spot, a trend which is likely to be sustained over medium term.



This return to the age of multipolarity, marked by the onset of great power competition at the world stage stymieing the forces of globalization & marking the resurgence of the age of realism, has simultaneously been superimposed by the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, opening the second front and making the entire emerging scheme of things even more complicated. The economic impact of the pandemic & the funding of the relief efforts, underway across the globe, are likely to put pressure on government finances across most parts of the world. However, their impact on defense spending is likely to be limited to near term & non-strategic programs. Most strategic & long term, indigenous defense programs as well as technology development efforts are likely to be more or less immune in nature, even to the highly infectious & lethal Novel Coronavirus and the resulting COVID-19!



Against this backdrop, the report analyzes the Global Aerospace & Defense market in a post COVID-19 world and analyzes:



Key Focus Areas



Key Industry, Market & Technology trends likely to shape the industry's evolution over medium term - Analysis & Impact Key Growth Domains which are likely to script the growth story over medium term - Potential Size & Scope of the Opportunities Defense Spending Trends, Analysis & the Road Ahead - Growth Areas, Markets & Opportunities Key Upcoming, Strategic Defense Programs which are being & will continue to be funded over medium term uninterrupted in the post COVID-19 world - Factsheets from Origins to Scope to Latest Developments & Contract Awards Emerging & Game Changer Technologies that are likely to Induce the Paradigm Shift - Latest Developments

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1

Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Introduction & Overview



Section 2

Global Aerospace & Defense Industry

Annual Revenues & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Aerospace & Defense Segment

Defense Revenues Split by Regions

Section 3

U.S. Aerospace & Defense Industry

Background & Overview

Revenues Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Activity

Revenues Split by Key System Types

U.S. Aerospace & Defense Exports

U.S. A&D Exports split by Segments

A&D Exports by Destinations

R&D Expenditure Levels

Section 4

European Aerospace & Defense Industry

Revenues Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Systems

European Aerospace & Defense Exports

European A&D Exports split by Segments

European A&D Exports split by Systems

R&D Expenditure Levels

Section 5

Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 6

Key Growth Domains - Overview, Size & Scope, Growth Outlook

Fighter Aircrafts

Military Rotorcrafts

Armor

Aviation Turbofan Engines

Military UAS/UCAVs

Missiles & Missile Defense

Section 7

Key Upcoming Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Program Size, Scope, Status, Contract Awards & Latest Developments

M1A1 Abrams MBT Upgrades

Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Program

Joint Multi RoleFuture Vertical Lift (JMRFVL) Program

M2 Bradley Upgrades/Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) Program

Armored MultiPurpose Vehicle (AMPV) Program

Long Range Strike Bomber (LRSB) Program

TX Trainer Aircraft Program

European FCAS Program

European MGCS Program

Australian Land 400 Program

Section 8

Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9

Global Aerospace & Defense Market Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10

Defense Spending Trends

10.1 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis

10.2 Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations

10.3 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure Growth Trend

10.4 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP

10.5 Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions

10.6 Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets Top 5 & Top 10 Nations



Section 11 - Emerging & Game Changer Technologies:

Technologies which are likely to Induce the Paradigm Shift - Outline of R&D Efforts, Investment Priorities & Latest Developments (Additional coverage in the report)

Hypersonics

Directed Energy Systems

Long Range Precision Fires

Drone Swarms

Sixth Generation Fighter Jets

Urban Aerial Mobility

Next Generation Rotorcrafts

Section 12

Market Outlook Global Aerospace & Defense

12.1 Market Outlook & Growth Projections

12.2 Global Defense Spending Level 2020-2025 - Projections

12.3 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions - 2020-2025

U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2y6qp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900