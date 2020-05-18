Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wave Energy Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wave Energy market is expected to reach $141.07 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018 to 2026. Wave energy is the transport and consume of energy by ocean surface waves. The energy captured is then used for all special kinds of helpful work, as well as power generation, water desalination, and pumping of water. Wave energy is also a kind of renewable energy and is the major expected global resource form of ocean energy.



Factors such as rising demand for power from coastal communities and abundant accessibility of wave energy supply are driving the market growth. Though, high investment restrains the market growth. Moreover, addition of wave energy with extra renewable energy technologies is the opportunity for the Wave Energy market.



Based on applications, the power generation services segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to this supremacy can be attributed to an eager emphasis on electrical energy generation by means of renewable sources. This is being finished to curb production of green house gases as of power generation operations.



The key vendors mentioned are Amog Consulting , AquaGen Technologies, Aquamarine Power ltd, Atlantis Resources Ltd, Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd, D.E. Energy Ltd , Eco Wave Power, Marine Current Turbines Ltd , Nemos, Ocean Power Technologies Inc, Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC , Pelamis Wave Power Ltd, Sinn Power, Tenax Energy Solutions LLC and Wave Swell.



