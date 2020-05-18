Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market is expected to reach $64.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. Automotive diagnostic scan tools are a combination of software and electronic devices utilized in many automobile workshops, by experts, service station which are used to reprogram and upgrade the vehicle control modules as per needed performance and specification. Automotive diagnostic scan tools had replaced the manual diagnostic tools. Main purpose of these scan tools is the identification and analysis of the malfunctions of electronic systems in vehicles.



Factors such as rise in number of automobile workshops and an exponential increase in vehicle production & sales across the globe are driving the market growth. However, huge cost and lack of availability of expertise is hampering the market growth.



Based on offering, the diagnostic software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for several vehicle alert systems on the dashboard or in-app notification related to vehicle health and growing electrification in vehicles which need technologically developed diagnostic tools.



The key vendors mentioned are Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Company, Continental AG, Volvo Group, General Technologies Corporation, Denso Corporation, BMW AG, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Fluke Corporation, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp, Launch Tech UK, Snap-on Incorporated, Daimler AG, Actia Group SA and Hickok Incorporated.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Equipment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Digital Battery Tester

5.3 Automotive Paint Inspection Equipment

5.4 Wheel Alignment Tester

5.5 Vehicle Emission Test System

5.6 Handheld Tread Depth

5.7 Exhaust Gas Analyzer

5.8 Headlight Tester

5.9 Dynamometer

5.10 Paint Scan Equipment

5.11 Fuel Injection Diagnostic

5.12 Engine Analyzer

5.13 Pressure Leak Detection



6 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tool Technology

6.3 Diagnostic Software

6.4 Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware

6.5 Repair & Diagnostic Data



7 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Handheld Scan Tools

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handheld Tread Reader

7.3 Tire-pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Tools

7.4 Scanners

7.5 Digital Pressure Tester

7.6 Code Reader

7.7 Battery Analyzer



8 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Connectivity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

8.3 Universal Serial Bus (USB)

8.4 Bluetooth



9 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Vehicle

9.3 Passenger Vehicle



10 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Tool Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Do it Yourself (DIY) Diagnostic

10.3 Professional Diagnostic

10.4 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Diagnostic



11 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Electric System Analyzer

11.3 Scan Tool

11.4 On-board Diagnostics (OBD)



12 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Propulsion

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Electric Vehicle

12.3 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle



13 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Vehicle Health Alert & Roadside Assistance

13.3 Emission Control

13.4 Vehicle Tracking

13.5 Automatic Crash Notification

13.6 Repair and Maintenance



14 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Technology

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Catalyst Monitoring

14.3 Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL) Illumination

14.4 Oxygen Sensor Monitor

14.5 Stored Engine Freeze Frame Data

14.6 Exhaust Gas Recirculation(EGR) Monitoring

14.7 Delta Industrial Automation(DTC) & Service Information Standardization

14.8 Secondary Air System Monitoring

14.9 Comprehensive Component Monitor

14.10 Fuel System Monitor

14.11 Evaporative Purge System Monitoring

14.12 Misfire Monitoring



15 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Geography

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.3 Europe

15.4 Asia Pacific

15.5 South America

15.6 Middle East & Africa



16 Strategic Benchmarking



17 Vendors Landscape

17.1 Volkswagen AG

17.2 Honda Motor Company

17.3 Continental AG

17.4 Volvo Group

17.5 General Technologies Corporation

17.6 Denso Corporation

17.7 BMW AG

17.8 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc

17.9 Fluke Corporation

17.10 Autel Intelligent Technology Corp

17.11 Launch Tech UK

17.12 Snap-on Incorporated

17.13 Daimler AG

17.14 Actia Group SA

17.15 Hickok Incorporated



