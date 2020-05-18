Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market is expected to reach $64.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. Automotive diagnostic scan tools are a combination of software and electronic devices utilized in many automobile workshops, by experts, service station which are used to reprogram and upgrade the vehicle control modules as per needed performance and specification. Automotive diagnostic scan tools had replaced the manual diagnostic tools. Main purpose of these scan tools is the identification and analysis of the malfunctions of electronic systems in vehicles.
Factors such as rise in number of automobile workshops and an exponential increase in vehicle production & sales across the globe are driving the market growth. However, huge cost and lack of availability of expertise is hampering the market growth.
Based on offering, the diagnostic software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for several vehicle alert systems on the dashboard or in-app notification related to vehicle health and growing electrification in vehicles which need technologically developed diagnostic tools.
The key vendors mentioned are Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Company, Continental AG, Volvo Group, General Technologies Corporation, Denso Corporation, BMW AG, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Fluke Corporation, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp, Launch Tech UK, Snap-on Incorporated, Daimler AG, Actia Group SA and Hickok Incorporated.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Equipment Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Digital Battery Tester
5.3 Automotive Paint Inspection Equipment
5.4 Wheel Alignment Tester
5.5 Vehicle Emission Test System
5.6 Handheld Tread Depth
5.7 Exhaust Gas Analyzer
5.8 Headlight Tester
5.9 Dynamometer
5.10 Paint Scan Equipment
5.11 Fuel Injection Diagnostic
5.12 Engine Analyzer
5.13 Pressure Leak Detection
6 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tool Technology
6.3 Diagnostic Software
6.4 Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware
6.5 Repair & Diagnostic Data
7 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Handheld Scan Tools
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Handheld Tread Reader
7.3 Tire-pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Tools
7.4 Scanners
7.5 Digital Pressure Tester
7.6 Code Reader
7.7 Battery Analyzer
8 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Connectivity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
8.3 Universal Serial Bus (USB)
8.4 Bluetooth
9 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Vehicle
9.3 Passenger Vehicle
10 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Tool Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Do it Yourself (DIY) Diagnostic
10.3 Professional Diagnostic
10.4 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Diagnostic
11 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Electric System Analyzer
11.3 Scan Tool
11.4 On-board Diagnostics (OBD)
12 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Propulsion
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Electric Vehicle
12.3 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle
13 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Vehicle Health Alert & Roadside Assistance
13.3 Emission Control
13.4 Vehicle Tracking
13.5 Automatic Crash Notification
13.6 Repair and Maintenance
14 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Technology
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Catalyst Monitoring
14.3 Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL) Illumination
14.4 Oxygen Sensor Monitor
14.5 Stored Engine Freeze Frame Data
14.6 Exhaust Gas Recirculation(EGR) Monitoring
14.7 Delta Industrial Automation(DTC) & Service Information Standardization
14.8 Secondary Air System Monitoring
14.9 Comprehensive Component Monitor
14.10 Fuel System Monitor
14.11 Evaporative Purge System Monitoring
14.12 Misfire Monitoring
15 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Geography
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.3 Europe
15.4 Asia Pacific
15.5 South America
15.6 Middle East & Africa
16 Strategic Benchmarking
17 Vendors Landscape
17.1 Volkswagen AG
17.2 Honda Motor Company
17.3 Continental AG
17.4 Volvo Group
17.5 General Technologies Corporation
17.6 Denso Corporation
17.7 BMW AG
17.8 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc
17.9 Fluke Corporation
17.10 Autel Intelligent Technology Corp
17.11 Launch Tech UK
17.12 Snap-on Incorporated
17.13 Daimler AG
17.14 Actia Group SA
17.15 Hickok Incorporated
