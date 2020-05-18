SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27 beginning at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET.



Additionally, Mr. Durn will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Wednesday, May 20 beginning at 9:15 a.m. PT / 12:15 p.m. ET.

Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 28 beginning at 8:50 a.m. PT / 11:50 a.m. ET.

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 3 beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of these sessions will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations , and a replay of each event will be available on the same day.

