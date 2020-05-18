Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinsecticides Market by Organism Type (Bacteria Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, and Metarhizium Anisopliae), Type (Microbials and Macrobials), Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Type, and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioinsecticides market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from an estimated value of USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025.



The bioinsecticides industry has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce residue-free food products with the adoption of microorganisms based bioinsecticides. Biological solutions have proved to be an effective alternative to conventional chemicals and even work best when applied as a combination.

The increasing infestation of crops produced on a large-scale has compelled the usage of sustainable solutions such as bioinsecticides as they help in controlling pesticide-resistant insects. The growth in organic farming and an increase in the acceptance of organic crops have led to the implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The baculovirus market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Baculovirus is projected to be the fastest-growing market among other organisms. Increased insect pest attack has been affecting the of the greenhouse cash crops, which accounts for a huge loss for farmers. Invasive pests such as Tuta Absoluta have resulted in great loss in many European regions, which has been efficiently controlled using baculovirus.

Even the US is a huge market for virus-based bioinsecticides. Its gaining wider popularity in comparison with Bacillus species and product availability are also driving the growth of the market. Insect pest attack is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production, and hence, it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various strains of baculovirus.

The liquid formulation bioinsecticides market to be the largest and faster-growing among formulations segment for the forecast period.

Liquid formulations are estimated to account for the larger market share in the forecast period. The ease of application and transportation are the key drivers for the growth of the liquid formulations segment. Farmers have been using it for many years, as it is easy and safe to handle in comparison with dry formulation. With the increase in organic farming and increased acreages under precision irrigation technologies, the liquid formulations market is estimated to continue growing in the future as well.

South America is estimated to be the fastest-growing bioinsecticides market during the forecast period.

South America includes various countries whose economy relies mainly on agriculture. The countries are adopting sustainable solutions to cultivate residue-free crops to be able to export crops such as soybean and corn to Europe. It cultivates various high-value crops, both for domestic and export purposes, which drives the demand for bioinsecticides. The increase in the infestation of pests due to pest resistance in high-value crops is also driving the growth of the market. With the awareness of organic farming and the harmful effects of chemical-based farming, consumers have tended to accept the organic crops. The government also has introduced strict regulations on the use of chemical pesticides that not only kill the beneficial insects but increase intoxicity across the food chain. Therefore, the ban on pesticides has been proposed by the government to reduce the impact of chemical pesticides on bees.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Bioinsecticides Market

4.2 Bioinsecticides Market, by Type

4.3 South America: Bioinsecticides Market, by Key Country & Crop Type

4.4 Bioinsecticides Market, by Organism Type & Region

4.5 Bioinsecticides Market: Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Growth in Organic Agricultural Practices

5.2.2 Increase in Organic Farm Area

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Pest Resurgence and Integrated Pest Management (Ipm) Measures

5.3.1.2 Growth in Acceptance for Organic Food

5.3.1.3 Awareness Programs by Government Agencies

5.3.1.4 Huge Crop Loss Due to Invasive Pest Attacks

5.3.1.5 High Costs Associated with the Development of Synthetic Crop Protection Products

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Short Shelf Life of Bioinsecticides

5.3.2.2 Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment Required for Storage and Transport of Bioinsecticides

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 High Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions

5.3.3.2 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests

5.3.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions Such As Asia Pacific and South America

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Counterfeit Products in Developing Countries

5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Bioinsecticides

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.1.1 the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (Fifra)

5.4.1.1.2 the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Ffdca)And the Food Quality Protection Act (Fqpa)

5.4.1.1.3 Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act (Pria 3), 2012

5.4.1.1.4 Biopesticide Registration

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 uropean Union

5.4.2.1.1 Regulation (Ec) No 1107/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 October 2009

5.4.2.1.2 Scope

5.4.2.1.3 Active Substances: Requirements and Conditions for Approval

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Bioinsecticides Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

6 Bioinsecticides Market, by Mode of Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Seed Treatment

6.2.1 Seed Treatment is Gaining Popularity to Control Soilborne Pests

6.3 Soil Treatment

6.3.1 Soil Treatment Used during Early Stages of Plant Growth, to Prevent Soil Borne Insect Larvae Attack

6.4 Foliar Spray

6.4.1 Foliar Spray Has Been the Preferred Application in All Key Crops

6.5 Other Modes of Application

6.5.1 Bioinsecticides are Gaining Interest for Post-Harvest Protection of Fruits & Vegetables

7 Bioinsecticides Market, by Organism Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis

7.2.1 Bt Bioinsecticides are Gaining Interest As Post-Harvest Protection for Fruits & Vegetables

7.3 Beauveria Bassiana

7.3.1 B.Bassiana is Used to Control Whitefly, Yellow Stem Borer, and Brown Plant Hopper

7.4 Metarhizium Anisopliae

7.4.1 M.Anisopliae Make an Effective Tool to Control Spittle Bug in Sugarcane

7.5 Verticillium Lecanii

7.5.1 the Fungus Has a Wide Range of Applications on Various Crops

7.6 Baculovirus

7.6.1 Baculoviruses are Effective in Ipm Programs

7.7 Other Organism Type

7.7.1 Nematodes are Being Researched on to Develop Bioinsecticides

8 Bioinsecticides Market, by Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cereals & Grains

8.2.1 Bioinsecticides Reduce Chemical Application on Cereal Crops Both during Cultivation and Storage

8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3.1 Adoption of Beauveria Bassiana and Metarhizium Anisopliae Has Been Increasing for Oilseed Crops in Certain Regions

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 Organic Farming of High-Value Crops is Gaining High Demand

8.5 Other Crop Types

8.5.1 Increase in the Turf Grounds have Lately Created a Market for Biological Inputs

9 Bioinsecticides Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Macrobials

9.2.1 Limited Shelf Life Hinders the Growth of Macrobials

9.3 Microbials

9.3.1 Target-Specific Action on Crop-Damaging Pests Has Been a Major Attribute for Microbial Application

9.4 Other Types

9.4.1 Collective Benefits of Protection Through Plant Extracts is a Significant Factor for Product Research Among Manufacturers

10 Bioinsecticides Market, by Formulation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.2.1 Dry Formulations are Suitable for Soil or Seed Treatment

10.3 Liquid

10.3.1 Liquid Formulations Reduce Occupational Risk and are Preferred for Bioinsecticides that are Host-Specific

11 Bioinsecticides Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.1.1 Change in Food Habits is Paving the Way for Organic Products in the Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Production of Greenhouse Ornamentals to Drive the Market in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Bacillus and Beauveria Species Gaining Demand Among Corn and Vegetable Growers in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.1.1 Investment in Biological Control is Driving the Market in France

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Public and Private Funds Aid the Growth of the Biological Segment in Germany

11.3.3 Spain

11.3.3.1 a Positive Trend of Bioinsecticide Application in Controlling Pest Attacks on Crops in Spain

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Ban of Toxic Pesticides in Italy Has Paved the Way for Bioinsecticides

11.3.5 UK

11.3.5.1 Changing Consumer Preferences is Driving the Bioinsecticides Market

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Favorable Regulations Drive the Use of Bioinsecticides in Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Food Safety Concerns have Paved the Way for Subsidized Biological Products in China

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 to Minimize the Toxic Levels in the Food Chain, Eco-Friendly Products are on the Rise in India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Strong Ipm Involving Biologicals Has Played an Important Role in the Significant Production of Residue-Free Food in Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Investment Programs have Boosted the Introduction of Advanced Agricultural Inputs in Australia

11.4.5 Thailand

11.4.5.1 Global Demand for Crops Such As Rice Has Driven Changes in Agricultural Policies in Thailand

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.6.1 Adoption of Ipm Solutions Created a Strong Demand Base for Pest Control in Indonesia

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.7.1 Agriculture, Being the Main Source of Income, Has Boosted the Demand for Innovative Agricultural Products in Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 the Favorable Regulatory Mechanism is Pushing the Adoption of Biocontrol Products in Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 to Maintain International Export Quality of Produce in Argentina, the Bioinsecticides Market is Booming

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.3.1 Technological Innovations to Aid the Control of Crop Pests in Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.5.4.1 Favorable Market Opportunities Accelerate the Growth in Rest of South America

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.1.1 Economic Losses Due to Pest Attack on Crops are Driving the South African Bioinsecticides Market

11.6.2 Others in RoW

11.6.2.1 Export of Residue-Free Agricultural Produce is Gaining Demand

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Company Ranking

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Expansions & Investments

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Agreements & Collaborations

13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 Bayer AG

13.3 Syngenta AG

13.4 Marrone Bio Innovations

13.5 Novozymes A/S

13.6 Nufarm

13.7 Biobest Group NV

13.8 Som Phytopharma India Ltd

13.9 Valent Biosciences Llc

13.10 Kilpest India Ltd

13.11 Andermatt Biocontrol AG

13.12 International Panaacea Ltd

13.13 Bioworks Inc.

13.14 Kan Biosys

13.15 Futureco Bioscience S.A.

13.16 Biosafe Systems

13.17 Certis USA Llc

13.18 Vestaron Corporation

13.19 Sds Biotech K.K

13.20 Camson Biotechnologies Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ax124

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900