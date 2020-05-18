Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinsecticides Market by Organism Type (Bacteria Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, and Metarhizium Anisopliae), Type (Microbials and Macrobials), Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Type, and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioinsecticides market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from an estimated value of USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025.
The bioinsecticides industry has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce residue-free food products with the adoption of microorganisms based bioinsecticides. Biological solutions have proved to be an effective alternative to conventional chemicals and even work best when applied as a combination.
The increasing infestation of crops produced on a large-scale has compelled the usage of sustainable solutions such as bioinsecticides as they help in controlling pesticide-resistant insects. The growth in organic farming and an increase in the acceptance of organic crops have led to the implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.
The baculovirus market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Baculovirus is projected to be the fastest-growing market among other organisms. Increased insect pest attack has been affecting the of the greenhouse cash crops, which accounts for a huge loss for farmers. Invasive pests such as Tuta Absoluta have resulted in great loss in many European regions, which has been efficiently controlled using baculovirus.
Even the US is a huge market for virus-based bioinsecticides. Its gaining wider popularity in comparison with Bacillus species and product availability are also driving the growth of the market. Insect pest attack is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production, and hence, it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various strains of baculovirus.
The liquid formulation bioinsecticides market to be the largest and faster-growing among formulations segment for the forecast period.
Liquid formulations are estimated to account for the larger market share in the forecast period. The ease of application and transportation are the key drivers for the growth of the liquid formulations segment. Farmers have been using it for many years, as it is easy and safe to handle in comparison with dry formulation. With the increase in organic farming and increased acreages under precision irrigation technologies, the liquid formulations market is estimated to continue growing in the future as well.
South America is estimated to be the fastest-growing bioinsecticides market during the forecast period.
South America includes various countries whose economy relies mainly on agriculture. The countries are adopting sustainable solutions to cultivate residue-free crops to be able to export crops such as soybean and corn to Europe. It cultivates various high-value crops, both for domestic and export purposes, which drives the demand for bioinsecticides. The increase in the infestation of pests due to pest resistance in high-value crops is also driving the growth of the market. With the awareness of organic farming and the harmful effects of chemical-based farming, consumers have tended to accept the organic crops. The government also has introduced strict regulations on the use of chemical pesticides that not only kill the beneficial insects but increase intoxicity across the food chain. Therefore, the ban on pesticides has been proposed by the government to reduce the impact of chemical pesticides on bees.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Bioinsecticides Market
4.2 Bioinsecticides Market, by Type
4.3 South America: Bioinsecticides Market, by Key Country & Crop Type
4.4 Bioinsecticides Market, by Organism Type & Region
4.5 Bioinsecticides Market: Major Regional Submarkets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Growth in Organic Agricultural Practices
5.2.2 Increase in Organic Farm Area
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increase in Pest Resurgence and Integrated Pest Management (Ipm) Measures
5.3.1.2 Growth in Acceptance for Organic Food
5.3.1.3 Awareness Programs by Government Agencies
5.3.1.4 Huge Crop Loss Due to Invasive Pest Attacks
5.3.1.5 High Costs Associated with the Development of Synthetic Crop Protection Products
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Short Shelf Life of Bioinsecticides
5.3.2.2 Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment Required for Storage and Transport of Bioinsecticides
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 High Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions
5.3.3.2 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests
5.3.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions Such As Asia Pacific and South America
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Counterfeit Products in Developing Countries
5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Bioinsecticides
5.4 Regulatory Framework
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.1.1 the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (Fifra)
5.4.1.1.2 the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Ffdca)And the Food Quality Protection Act (Fqpa)
5.4.1.1.3 Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act (Pria 3), 2012
5.4.1.1.4 Biopesticide Registration
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 uropean Union
5.4.2.1.1 Regulation (Ec) No 1107/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 October 2009
5.4.2.1.2 Scope
5.4.2.1.3 Active Substances: Requirements and Conditions for Approval
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Bioinsecticides Market
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
6 Bioinsecticides Market, by Mode of Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Seed Treatment
6.2.1 Seed Treatment is Gaining Popularity to Control Soilborne Pests
6.3 Soil Treatment
6.3.1 Soil Treatment Used during Early Stages of Plant Growth, to Prevent Soil Borne Insect Larvae Attack
6.4 Foliar Spray
6.4.1 Foliar Spray Has Been the Preferred Application in All Key Crops
6.5 Other Modes of Application
6.5.1 Bioinsecticides are Gaining Interest for Post-Harvest Protection of Fruits & Vegetables
7 Bioinsecticides Market, by Organism Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis
7.2.1 Bt Bioinsecticides are Gaining Interest As Post-Harvest Protection for Fruits & Vegetables
7.3 Beauveria Bassiana
7.3.1 B.Bassiana is Used to Control Whitefly, Yellow Stem Borer, and Brown Plant Hopper
7.4 Metarhizium Anisopliae
7.4.1 M.Anisopliae Make an Effective Tool to Control Spittle Bug in Sugarcane
7.5 Verticillium Lecanii
7.5.1 the Fungus Has a Wide Range of Applications on Various Crops
7.6 Baculovirus
7.6.1 Baculoviruses are Effective in Ipm Programs
7.7 Other Organism Type
7.7.1 Nematodes are Being Researched on to Develop Bioinsecticides
8 Bioinsecticides Market, by Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cereals & Grains
8.2.1 Bioinsecticides Reduce Chemical Application on Cereal Crops Both during Cultivation and Storage
8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
8.3.1 Adoption of Beauveria Bassiana and Metarhizium Anisopliae Has Been Increasing for Oilseed Crops in Certain Regions
8.4 Fruits & Vegetables
8.4.1 Organic Farming of High-Value Crops is Gaining High Demand
8.5 Other Crop Types
8.5.1 Increase in the Turf Grounds have Lately Created a Market for Biological Inputs
9 Bioinsecticides Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Macrobials
9.2.1 Limited Shelf Life Hinders the Growth of Macrobials
9.3 Microbials
9.3.1 Target-Specific Action on Crop-Damaging Pests Has Been a Major Attribute for Microbial Application
9.4 Other Types
9.4.1 Collective Benefits of Protection Through Plant Extracts is a Significant Factor for Product Research Among Manufacturers
10 Bioinsecticides Market, by Formulation
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dry
10.2.1 Dry Formulations are Suitable for Soil or Seed Treatment
10.3 Liquid
10.3.1 Liquid Formulations Reduce Occupational Risk and are Preferred for Bioinsecticides that are Host-Specific
11 Bioinsecticides Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Us
11.2.1.1 Change in Food Habits is Paving the Way for Organic Products in the Us
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Production of Greenhouse Ornamentals to Drive the Market in Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Bacillus and Beauveria Species Gaining Demand Among Corn and Vegetable Growers in Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 France
11.3.1.1 Investment in Biological Control is Driving the Market in France
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Public and Private Funds Aid the Growth of the Biological Segment in Germany
11.3.3 Spain
11.3.3.1 a Positive Trend of Bioinsecticide Application in Controlling Pest Attacks on Crops in Spain
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Ban of Toxic Pesticides in Italy Has Paved the Way for Bioinsecticides
11.3.5 UK
11.3.5.1 Changing Consumer Preferences is Driving the Bioinsecticides Market
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.3.6.1 Favorable Regulations Drive the Use of Bioinsecticides in Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Food Safety Concerns have Paved the Way for Subsidized Biological Products in China
11.4.2 India
11.4.2.1 to Minimize the Toxic Levels in the Food Chain, Eco-Friendly Products are on the Rise in India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.3.1 Strong Ipm Involving Biologicals Has Played an Important Role in the Significant Production of Residue-Free Food in Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.4.1 Investment Programs have Boosted the Introduction of Advanced Agricultural Inputs in Australia
11.4.5 Thailand
11.4.5.1 Global Demand for Crops Such As Rice Has Driven Changes in Agricultural Policies in Thailand
11.4.6 Indonesia
11.4.6.1 Adoption of Ipm Solutions Created a Strong Demand Base for Pest Control in Indonesia
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4.7.1 Agriculture, Being the Main Source of Income, Has Boosted the Demand for Innovative Agricultural Products in Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 the Favorable Regulatory Mechanism is Pushing the Adoption of Biocontrol Products in Brazil
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.2.1 to Maintain International Export Quality of Produce in Argentina, the Bioinsecticides Market is Booming
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.3.1 Technological Innovations to Aid the Control of Crop Pests in Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.5.4.1 Favorable Market Opportunities Accelerate the Growth in Rest of South America
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.1.1 Economic Losses Due to Pest Attack on Crops are Driving the South African Bioinsecticides Market
11.6.2 Others in RoW
11.6.2.1 Export of Residue-Free Agricultural Produce is Gaining Demand
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Company Ranking
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 New Product Launches
12.4.2 Expansions & Investments
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Agreements & Collaborations
13 Company Profiles
13.1 BASF SE
13.2 Bayer AG
13.3 Syngenta AG
13.4 Marrone Bio Innovations
13.5 Novozymes A/S
13.6 Nufarm
13.7 Biobest Group NV
13.8 Som Phytopharma India Ltd
13.9 Valent Biosciences Llc
13.10 Kilpest India Ltd
13.11 Andermatt Biocontrol AG
13.12 International Panaacea Ltd
13.13 Bioworks Inc.
13.14 Kan Biosys
13.15 Futureco Bioscience S.A.
13.16 Biosafe Systems
13.17 Certis USA Llc
13.18 Vestaron Corporation
13.19 Sds Biotech K.K
13.20 Camson Biotechnologies Ltd
