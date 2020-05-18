Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Midstream Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas midstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1.32% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025. Factors such as increasing investment in the sector and increasing production of oil are expected to boost the demand for the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas midstream market during the forecast period. However, the area is marred by cyclones, which is one of the major concerns for the midstream infrastructure and this, in turn, is likely to delay the projects in the coming years.
The Gulf of Mexico has an extensive pipeline network all over the coast. New pipelines are in the proposal stage and are expected to be completed in the forecast period.
Exploration and production of oil and gas fields in the region are expected to become an opportunity for the companies working in the oil and gas midstream industry as more pipeline and storage infrastructure may be required in the near future. An increase in investment in the region is expected to boost the growth of the entire oil and gas sector in the region.
Key Market Trends
Pipeline Sector to Witness Growth
Increase in Investment to Drive the Market
Competitive Landscape
The Gulf of Mexico oil and gas midstream market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major companies include Williams Companies Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Royal Vopak N.V., and Enags S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraint
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 PESTLE ANALYSIS
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Transportation
5.1.1.1 Overview
5.1.1.1.1 Existing Infrastructure
5.1.1.1.2 Projects in pipeline
5.1.1.1.3 Upcoming projects
5.1.2 LNG Terminals
5.1.2.1 Overview
5.1.2.1.1 Existing Infrastructure
5.1.2.1.2 Projects in pipeline
5.1.2.1.3 Upcoming projects
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Williams Companies Inc
6.3.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.3.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation
6.3.4 Royal Vopak N.V.
6.3.5 Enags S.A.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
