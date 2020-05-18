Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermochromic Pigments Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for thermochromic pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for smart packaging and rising demand from the smart textiles industry.



The addition of stabilizers to reduce sensitivity to UV radiation is expected to hinder the market. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in country such as China, India, etc.



Key Market Trends



Reversible Type to dominate the Market

Reversible thermochromic pigments are extensively popular for their reversible color-changing property and are used for aesthetics in decorative products.

There are generally 2 types of reversible thermochromic pigments:

Heat-activated - These change from a colored state at room temperature to a translucent colorless state when heated, and can reveal messages or pictures beneath. They revert back to their colored state on cooling

Cold Activated - These are colorless at room temperature and become colored or reveal a message when chilled, becoming colorless again when warmed.

The reversible thermochromic pigment has a higher cost in comparison with irreversible thermochromic pigment and is the leading market used in thermochromic pigment in terms of value.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

China is likely to grow at a high rate in the coming years, owing to growing awareness and advancement in the application of thermochromic pigments in the textile industry, paints, and coatings among others.

The textile industry in China is also booming with increasing investments and governmental support from the13th five year plan.

China is the leading producer of paints and coatings, globally. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings and is the home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share.

Furthermore, China is home to more than half of the world's electronics manufacturers. Thus, appliances using thermochromic pigments, making appliances more user and environmentally friendly, are witnessing increased demand.

The country stands to be the world's largest manufacturing economy and owing to this, the country's packaging requirement is huge.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The thermochromic pigments market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market include LCR Hallcrest LLC, Hali Pigment co.,ltd., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., SFXC, and OliKrom, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Packaging

4.1.2 Rising Demand from Smart Textiles Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Thermochromic Inks

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Reversible

5.1.2 Irreversible

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Plastics and Polymers

5.2.2 Paints and Coatings

5.2.3 Fabrics

5.2.4 Inks

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 OliKrom

6.4.2 QCR Solutions Corp.

6.4.3 New Color Chemical Co.

6.4.4 LCR Hallcrest LLC

6.4.5 Hali Pigment Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Gem'innov

6.4.7 Smarol Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.8 L'Arca SRL

6.4.9 Matsui International Company (MICI )

6.4.10 SFXC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Addition of Stabilizers to Reduce Sensitivity to UV Radiation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac2znu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900