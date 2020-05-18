Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermochromic Pigments Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for thermochromic pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for smart packaging and rising demand from the smart textiles industry.
The addition of stabilizers to reduce sensitivity to UV radiation is expected to hinder the market. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in country such as China, India, etc.
Key Market Trends
Reversible Type to dominate the Market
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region
Competitive Landscape
The thermochromic pigments market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market include LCR Hallcrest LLC, Hali Pigment co.,ltd., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., SFXC, and OliKrom, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Packaging
4.1.2 Rising Demand from Smart Textiles Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Thermochromic Inks
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Reversible
5.1.2 Irreversible
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Plastics and Polymers
5.2.2 Paints and Coatings
5.2.3 Fabrics
5.2.4 Inks
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 OliKrom
6.4.2 QCR Solutions Corp.
6.4.3 New Color Chemical Co.
6.4.4 LCR Hallcrest LLC
6.4.5 Hali Pigment Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Gem'innov
6.4.7 Smarol Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.8 L'Arca SRL
6.4.9 Matsui International Company (MICI )
6.4.10 SFXC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Addition of Stabilizers to Reduce Sensitivity to UV Radiation
