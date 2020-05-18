GREENWICH, Conn., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (“Oxford Lane” or the “Company”) today announced that it has elected to repay and terminate its $40.0 million repurchase agreement with Nomura Securities International, Inc. (“Nomura”). Oxford Lane had previously entered into a repurchase transaction (the “Repo”) with Nomura pursuant to which Oxford Lane sold collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) securities to Nomura. As of May 15, 2020, the size of the Repo stood at $40.0 million and the scheduled maturity date was October 2, 2020. On May 15, 2020, Oxford Lane elected, at its option, to terminate the Repo and to repurchase all of the previously-sold CLO securities from Nomura at a repurchase price of $40.0 million plus accrued interest. Following the repayment and termination of the Repo, the Company’s only debt or preferred securities currently outstanding are its preferred stock, for which the earliest maturity is June of 2023.



About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280