SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today provided an update regarding its pending acquisition by affiliates of Advent International Corporation (“Advent”).



On May 15, 2020, Advent provided notice to Forescout that it would not be proceeding to consummate the acquisition of Forescout on May 18, 2020, as scheduled. Forescout and Advent are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding timing to close and the terms of the transaction. There can be no assurance that Forescout and Advent will be able to reach agreement on terms.

“This is an uncertain time for everyone, as businesses and communities across the world navigate the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President of Forescout. “We continue to believe that Advent is the right partner for Forescout and we remain committed to completing the transaction in the near-term. We thank our employees for their extraordinary efforts and commitment to Forescout, and we remain focused on continuing our course of advancing our innovation roadmap and strategic cloud and business transformation.”

Forescout and Advent have received all necessary approvals to complete transaction.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Forescout and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal counsel.

