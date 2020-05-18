ISS Fails to Recognize Meaningful Progress and Positive Business Momentum Under Significantly Refreshed Board and New CEO



ISS Ignores Risk of Significant Business Disruption by Handing Over Board Control to Activist Stockholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) (“GCP” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today issued a statement in response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) regarding the election of the Company’s director nominees – Elizabeth Mora, Randall Dearth, Gerald Colella, Janice Henry, Clay Kiefaber, James Kirsch, Philip Mason, Danny Shepherd, Armand Lauzon and John McPherson – at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on May 28, 2020.

We encourage you to protect the value of your investment in GCP and vote “FOR” ALL 10 of the Company’s director candidates listed on the BLUE proxy card.

We strongly disagree with ISS’s recommendation to support six of Starboard’s director nominees – a majority of the Board. While disappointing, this is consistent and unsurprising given ISS’s track record of support for Starboard in previous situations. We encourage shareholders to consider whether ISS’s recommendation is truly objective given its strong historical alignment with Starboard.

In its report, ISS has taken nearly all of Starboard’s arguments at face value and concludes that GCP is in need of a “comprehensive turnaround plan,” but still supports Starboard’s unoriginal, outdated plan with no new ideas that have not already been implemented or are being implemented by the Company under the leadership of CEO Randy Dearth.

We believe that ISS has ignored the significant, ongoing refreshment already undertaken by the Board, including two new independent director nominees this year and 5 of 9 new directors in the past three years. ISS also ignored the strength of GCP’s slate of director nominees who bring deep and relevant experience and skills to effectively oversee the Company’s strategy versus Starboard’s lack of relevant sector experience. The Board has successfully helped drive the Company’s strong business momentum over the past year, as most recently demonstrated by GCP’s first quarter earnings results, which represented our best Q1 performance since 2016.

Interestingly, ISS specifically recommends in favor of six Starboard nominees – the precise number of board seats that Starboard demanded from GCP during the Company’s repeated attempts to reach a reasonable settlement and avoid a proxy contest.

GCP has tried time and again to reach a constructive agreement with Starboard that would provide them with significant representation on the Board and the opportunity to help drive value for GCP shareholders. While we believe ISS reached the wrong conclusion, we continue to make reasonable efforts to resolve this matter, including an additional enhanced proposal made yesterday. Starboard, however, has refused to engage on finding a reasonable resolution and instead demanded that all of their nominees are elected to replace all existing directors other than Mr. Dearth and their two nominees already serving on the Board.

GCP strongly urges shareholders to consider the facts and reach an independent conclusion regarding who they believe would be the best candidates to serve the interests of all GCP shareholders on the Company’s Board. If successful, Starboard’s campaign would give outsized influence over the Board to GCP’s activist shareholders, who we believe are focused on their own self-serving agendas rather than acting in the best interests of ALL GCP shareholders.

GCP reminds shareholders that every vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares they hold. The Company urges all shareholders to use the BLUE proxy card to vote “FOR” the Company’s ten highly qualified and experienced director nominees TODAY.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

