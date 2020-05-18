NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual Video 1x1 Investor Conference, June 15-16, 2020.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will host meetings via conference calls.

For additional information about the Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual Video 1x1 Investor Conference: https://benchmark-healthcare-house-call-virtual.events.issuerdirect.com/

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information: