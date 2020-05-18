Dublin, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility as a Service Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mobility as a Service Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 31 %, during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing urbanization, rise in pollution levels around the world, after-purchase cost of vehicles such as insurance cost which is mandatory for vehicle owners, maintenance cost and also the parking problem which is one of the major issues in many big cities in the world.



Governments are also taking initiatives to make shared mobility popular, thereby driving the MaaS market across the world. With an increasing number of people shifting towards shared mobility, i.e by driving their personal vehicles and sharing their ride with other commuters which has been gradually solving the problem of urban traffic congestion. Thus, not just the national governments, but also the state/province or local levels are making efforts to augment the popularity of the concept.



Key Market Trends



Growing Government Initiatives Enhancing the Market



There is a rapid growth in urban population in developing nations like India, also there is an increase in motorization rate which is supporting the economic growth of the country. There is a gap in demand and supply of transportation services in the country as there are only about 230 buses per million where the need is about 600 buses per million. Development of sustainable solutions such as the Smart Cities Scheme or Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which lay heavy focus on improving urban mobility and public transport systems. To meet these objectives, the government has considerably invested in mass transportation schemes such as metro rail, bus rapid transit system (BRTS) and mass rapid transit. However, such schemes keep operating independently and seldom integrate with each other.



Europe Continues to Capture Major Market Share



Europe is the largest market owing to the dominance of some of the leading vendors such as Whim, Citymapper, Tranzer, and Moovel. Also, developed economies in Europe such as Finland, the Netherlands, and Germany are the early adopters of MaaS services. Countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been investing in smart transportation infrastructure. The planned investments to improve urban transport and traffic infrastructure are expected to drive the European market.



In the developing nations, the mobility as a service is in its initial phase but Europe is considered to be as one of the early adaptors of new technologies and people also concerned about the environmental impacts of the automobiles.



Competitive Landscape



The Mobility as a Service market is fragmented, with several players accounting for significant amounts of shares in the market. Some of the prominent companies in the Mobility as a Service market are Uber, Didi, Beeline mobility, Moovit and others. Companies are investing heavily in research and development for the innovation of new and advanced products.



In July 2019, the Chinese MaaS giant Didi Chuxing and Toyota motors announced a agreement for collaboration in China. In this agreement, Toyota will be investing USD 600 million in its joint venture GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (GTMC) and DiDi, where the two companies will offer vehicle-related services for ride-hailing drivers. With such services, Toyota aims to introduce and promote the widespread use of battery electrified vehicles suitable for future mobility services in China.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service Type

5.1.1 Car

5.1.2 Bus

5.1.3 Bike

5.2 Transportation Type

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.4.3 Other Countries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Whim

6.2.2 Uber Technologies Inc.

6.2.3 Didi

6.2.4 Citymapper

6.2.5 Moovel Diamler

6.2.6 Beeline Mobility

6.2.7 Ubigo

6.2.8 Ola Cabs

6.2.9 Bridj

6.2.10 Mobileo



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo2csa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900