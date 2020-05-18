NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. ( “Aegea”) ( www.aegeabiotech.com), a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of next generation nucleic acid clinical diagnostic technologies, announces the issuance of 7 additional key US patents related to its core next generation nucleic acid clinical diagnostic technologies, including applications related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing under the collaboration agreement with Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”).

The collection of recently issued, key US patents include U.S. Patent 10,174,352 entitled METHODS FOR AMPLIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS ON SOLID SUPPORT, U.S. Patents 10,081,825 and 10,590,453, entitled METHODS FOR AMPLIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS UTILIZING A CIRCULARIZED TEMPLATE PREPARED FROM A TARGET NUCLEIC ACID, U.S. Patent 10,066,262, entitled METHODS FOR AMPLIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS UTILIZING HARIPIN LOOP OR DUPLEX PRIMERS, U.S. Patent 10,202,629, entitled METHODS FOR AMPLIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS UTILIZING CLAMP OLIGONUCLEOTIDES, U.S. Patent 10,072,290, entitled METHODS FOR AMPLIFYING FRAGMENTED TARGET NUCLEIC ACIDS UTILIZING AN ASSEMBLER SEQUENCE, U.S. Patent 10,179,931, entitled METHODS FOR IMMOBILIZING TARGET NUCLEIC ACIDS UTILIZING COMBINATORIAL CAPTURE PROBES. These patents add to an already existing patent estate that includes US Patent 9,834,817, entitled METHODS FOR DETECTING NUCLEIC ACID SEQUENCE VARIANTS, as well as others.

In total, Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. has obtained 10 issued U.S. patents and 33 foreign equivalents. The foreign jurisdictions include Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. Collectively, these patents are directed to a broad array of enabling next generation nucleic acid technology as well as molecular diagnostic testing technologies that include nucleic acid PCR and isothermal amplification, the specific capture of nucleic acid fragments of interest, the use of fragmented targets, and methods for ultra-high sensitive detection of genetic alterations of interest.

“We are very pleased by the issuance of these additional Aegea patents and expect many more patent allowances both in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Aegea’s President and CEO. “Our goal is to leverage Aegea’s patented technologies to advance biotechnology and to aid in improving human health, particularly in the area of clinical diagnostics. In today’s environment, we are focusing on bringing additional options for rapidly and precisely detecting COVID-19.”

Tauriga’s CEO, Mr. Seth Shaw, states, “Several of Aegea’s patented, cutting edge technologies are being applied to develop precise COVID-19 tests that are both affordable and accessible. Tauriga is enthusiastic about the progress being realized, with respect to its Collaboration Agreement with Aegea.”

ABOUT AEGEA BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc., located in San Diego, California, is a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of next generation nucleic acid technologies. A primary focus for the company is nucleic acid technology innovations that embrace molecular diagnostic assays, qPCR technologies, sequencing methods including both Sanger and NGS, and rapid point-of-care COVID-19 testing.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com

Complimentary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

