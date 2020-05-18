18 May, 2020.

Company Announcement 4/2020





Nordic Shipholding A/S — Change of venue for Annual General Meeting

Due to COVID-19 and the Danish Government’s ban on gatherings comprising more than 10 people, the venue for the annual general meeting 4 June 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (CEST) has been changed from: Danske Rederier, Amaliegade 33, DK-1256 Copenhagen to:

Gorrissen Federspiel

Axel Towers

Axeltorv 2

DK-1609 Copenhagen V



Important information

In order to minimize the risk of infection with COVID-19 and as a result of the authorities' latest recommendations, the Company still recommends shareholders not to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. The Company may be forced to cancel the Annual General Meeting if the number of participants does not comply with applicable rules at the date of the meeting.



We urge all shareholders to vote by proxy to the Board of Directors or to vote by correspondence. Voting by proxy may be done until and including 29 May 2020. Votes by correspondence may be submitted until and including 3 June 2020. Please see below for further information.

Shareholders who have requested an admission card will be offered electronic access to view the Annual General Meeting.



We also encourage shareholders to submit any questions before the Annual General Meeting to info@nordicshipholding.com . Questions will be answered on the Company's website, www.nordicshipholding.com , or at the Annual General Meeting.





For further information please contact

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000