ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of two experienced Managing Directors in its Investment Banking division. Alex Rohan joins Miller Buckfire, Stifel’s restructuring unit, and Greg Urban joins the Stifel Diversified Industrials Group, with a specific focus on the automotive sector. Both have a broad range of experience and expertise, including in restructuring, which is in high demand due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.



Alex Rohan brings more than 25 years of investment banking, legal, and financial advisory experience, most of which has involved corporate restructurings. During that time, he advised on approximately 125 transactions, representing more than $150 billion in liabilities. Most recently, he was a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Restructuring Group at B. Riley FBR. He has also held similar positions at Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies.

Mr. Rohan will join Miller Buckfire, Stifel’s restructuring unit, with an outstanding track record of providing unbiased, actionable advice in complex situations. Over the years, Miller Buckfire professionals have represented more than 170 companies, restructured nearly $350 billion of debt, and raised more than $60 billion in financing.

Working in the Stifel Diversified Industrials Group, Greg Urban will focus primarily on the automotive sector, which is expected to experience significant dislocation and change due to COVID-19 in the coming years. Previously, Mr. Urban spent nine years at UBS Investment Bank in its Global Industrials Group, where he completed a broad range of both public and private securities offerings and also advised on numerous merger and acquisition transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $30 billion. Mr. Urban has also worked as an investment banker at Piper Jaffray and began his career at Ford Motor Company as a product development engineer.

“As economic and business activity begins to pick up, Stifel is well-positioned to help management teams think through solutions to address the strategic and financial impacts COVID-19 has had, and will continue to have, on their businesses,” said Brad Raymond, Head of Global Investment Banking at Stifel. “The addition of Alex and Greg bolsters our team of talented professionals that has been working tirelessly throughout this crisis to deliver all of the options Stifel is equipped to provide, which include restructuring, leveraged finance, and public and private equity capital raising.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com