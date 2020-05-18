- Met Primary Endpoint with a Correct Localization Rate of 84.8–87.0% -

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, today announced that the results from the Phase 3 CONDOR trial evaluating the diagnostic performance and clinical impact of PyLTM (18F-DCFPyL) in men with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer will be presented in an oral session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program. PyL is the Company’s PSMA-targeted small molecule positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent designed to visualize prostate cancer.

“The vast majority of men dying of prostate cancer, the second most common cause of cancer-related death in men, succumb to metastatic disease. Due to the limitations of conventional imaging, early detection and accurate localization of metastatic lesions in patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer represents an important medical need,” said Peter R. Carroll, M.D., M.P.H., Distinguished Professor, Department of Urology, University of California, San Francisco. “New imaging agents, such as PyL, that enable early identification of metastatic disease, both at initial staging and at any point after definitive therapy, could have the potential to impact patient outcomes.”

The Phase 3 CONDOR trial is a prospective, multi-center, open label pivotal trial in which 208 patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer and uninformative baseline imaging based on conventional modalities, including Axumin, Choline PET, CT/MR and/or bone scan, were dosed and imaged with PyL at 14 sites in the United States and Canada. The trial achieved its primary endpoint, with a correct localization rate (CLR) of 84.8% to 87.0% among the three blinded independent readers (the lower bound of the 95% confidence intervals ranging from 77.8% to 80.4%). CLR is based on positive predictive value (PPV), defined as the percentage of patients with a one-to-one correspondence between localization of at least one lesion identified on PyL and a composite truth standard comprised of histopathology, conventional imaging and/or a ≥ 50% decline in PSA levels following radiation therapy. Median CLR in patients with baseline PSA <0.5 ng/mL, 0.5 to <1.0 ng/mL, and 1.0 to <2.0 ng/mL were 73.3%, 75.0%, and 83.3%, respectively, which are promising results in a patient population with non-informative baseline findings based on available approved imaging modalities.

63.9% of patients in the CONDOR trial had a change in intended disease management plans due to PyL imaging results, a key secondary endpoint of the trial. The most frequent changes to treatment management plans due to the PyL results included salvage local therapy to systemic therapy, observation to initiating therapy, noncurative systemic therapy to salvage local therapy, and planned treatment to observation.

“In addition to the robust diagnostic performance, the clinician’s high change in management rate based on PyL scans is a particularly significant finding of CONDOR. The subjects in this study represent a true clinical dilemma as there is residual disease present as demonstrated by the detectable PSA, but standard scans are uninformative. CONDOR demonstrates that clinicians trust the information on the PyL scan and use it,” said Michael J. Morris, M.D., Clinical Director, Genitourinary Medical Oncology Service & Prostate Cancer Section Head, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and lead author of the ASCO presentation. “These positive results further underscore the diagnostic potential for PSMA targeted imaging and open up future opportunities to examine how the results of PyL imaging can be used to deliver new, improved patterns of care.”

Consistent with the Phase 2 OSPREY trial results, safety results showed that PyL was well tolerated. There was one serious adverse event of hypersensitivity reported as related to the study drug in a patient with significant allergic history.

“The full positive results of our Phase 3 CONDOR trial continue to validate our beliefs in PyL to potentially alter the way physicians treat prostate cancer. The CONDOR results, together with previously presented data from OSPREY, collectively demonstrated strong diagnostic performance of PyL in multiple stages of the prostate cancer disease continuum,” said David Mims, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Progenics. “We remain on track to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PyL early in the third quarter of 2020.”

Details for the ASCO 2020 Virtual Scientific Program presentation are as follows:

Title: Impact of PSMA-targeted imaging with 18F-DCFPyL-PET/CT on clinical management of patients (pts) with biochemically recurrent (BCR) prostate cancer (PCa): Results from a phase III, prospective, multicenter study (CONDOR)

Presenter: Michael J. Morris, M.D., Clinical Director, Genitourinary Medical Oncology Service & Prostate Cancer Section Head, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Abstract #: 5501

Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Date and Time: May 29, 2020 at 8 AM ET on an “on demand” basis

About PyL™ for PET Imaging of Prostate Cancer

PyL (also known as 18F-DCFPyL) is a fluorinated PSMA-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent that enables visualization of both bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer.

About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer affecting men in the United States: an estimated one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. The American Cancer Society estimates that each year approximately 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed and about 31,620 men will die of the disease. Approximately 2.9 million men in the U.S. currently count themselves among prostate cancer survivors.

About PROGENICS

Progenics is an oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (PyL™ and 1404); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has three commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and oral and subcutaneous formulations of RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which are partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

