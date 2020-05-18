New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-Use Plastic Bags Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893484/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on single-use plastic bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of plastic bags over their alternatives, increasing demand for logistics and warehousing, and demand for lightweight packaging from different sectors. In addition, advantages of plastic bags over their alternatives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The single-use plastic bags market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The single-use plastic bags market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail and consumer

• Industrial and institutional



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the single-use plastic bags market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in e-commerce industry and increasing demand for biodegradable plastic bags will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Single-use plastic bags market sizing

• Single-use plastic bags market forecast

• Single-use plastic bags market industry analysis"





