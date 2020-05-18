HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc., (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, has reported an operational update focused on the recent establishment of two new divisions focused on its core intellectual property to serve existing markets with an evolving nano-product portfolio, as well as reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Operational Highlights
Management Commentary
“The first quarter of 2020 was highlighted by our evolving business model and adaptation to address new market needs,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s ability to remain nimble, growing our nano-product portfolio through strategic partnerships that complement our existing products and the industries we serve.
“Our core products continue to make exciting progress as well – while C-Bond sales were naturally affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, we saw forward-thinking government buildings and schools installing our ballistic-resistant and C-Bond Secure products to further strengthen building security before their employees return to work and students return to class.
“We believe we are well positioned to continue to achieve new milestones throughout 2020, and I look forward to executing upon the opportunities facing C-Bond Systems today, creating long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Silverman.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $61 thousand, as compared to revenue of $87 thousand in the same year-ago quarter. This decrease was primarily attributable to the economic slowdown and widespread stay-at-home orders in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were $942 thousand, as compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The reduction in operating expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in stock-based compensation.
Operating loss in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $896 thousand, compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was $1.5 million, as compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Cash used in operations in the first quarter of 2020 was $301 thousand, as compared with $343 thousand in the same year-ago quarter.
About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and C-Bond FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company is well positioned to continue to achieve new milestones throughout 2020, and the likelihood that the Company will execute upon the opportunities facing C-Bond Systems today, creating long-term value for our shareholders; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
Investor Contacts: Luke Zimmerman Senior Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. 832-649-5658
C-Bond Systems
Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES
