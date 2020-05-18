18 May 2020

G4S plc

(the ‘Company’)

Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6E (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its articles of association, which sets out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

A copy of the articles of association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.