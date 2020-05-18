ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13 - 18 MAY 2020
UPDATE: Due to the Covid-19 situation and the applicable assembly ban NORDEN chose to postpone the Annual General Meeting (announcement no. 11). NORDEN has now set a date for the Annual General Meeting.
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has planned the following dates in 2020 for the annual report and interim reports as well as the annual general meeting, etc.:
|14 February 2020
|Final deadline for shareholders to submit specific issues to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting
|4 March 2020
|Annual report 2019 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
|5 May 2020
|Interim report – first quarter 2020 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
|12 June 2020
|Annual general meeting (the general meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting at 11:00 hours CET)
|19 August 2020
|Interim report – second quarter and first half-year 2020 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
|4 November 2020
|Interim report – third quarter 2020 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Jan Rindbo
CEO
For further information:
Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
Attachment
NORDEN
Hellerup, DENMARK
No. 13 - Updated financial calendar 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: