Ergomed Enters Strategic Collaboration to Drive Pharmacovigilance Leadership in Intelligent Automation

PrimeVigilance collaboration with Automation Anywhere and DataRobot to advance

robotic processes and machine learning

Guildford, UK – 18 May 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce PrimeVigilance’s strategic collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and DataRobot, the leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), to accelerate the Company’s Intelligent Automation strategy.

PrimeVigilance, a division of Ergomed, is the leading global specialized provider of full pharmacovigilance (PV) services, and currently employs over 750 people. By empowering its clients and colleagues with the application of RPA and Machine Learning (ML), PrimeVigilance will enable clients to improve quality and consistency within safety databases, as well as productivity.

A successful proof of concept has been completed, and PrimeVigilance will now implement a cloud software solution to automate specific pharmacovigilance processes. The productivity gains made possible by working with Automation Anywhere and DataRobot, are expected to deliver organic growth more efficiently, with the automation of manual, repetitive processes. Automation Anywhere’s cloud-based RPA on its digital workforce platform combined with DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform will bring new levels of speed and intelligence to a crucial component of the business, freeing up valuable hours for highly trained pharmacovigilance professionals to focus on value creation and problem solving that only humans can address.

This strategic partnership will be part of Ergomed’s wider strategy as it transforms the relationship between its people and technology, enhancing the Company’s creativity, agility and skills for the benefit of its clients and shareholders. It will enhance Ergomed’s existing skills and expertise by combining human insight and knowledge with the intelligent application of technology to enhance the speed and precision of analysis and decision making.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, said: “Adoption of the latest available technologies, including automation and robotic technology across our pharmacovigilance business, ensures we are able to continue to offer cutting edge services to our customers. This collaboration provides the foundation to rapidly identify and automate a wide range of business processes, enabling clients to maximise quality and consistency within safety databases as well as increasing productivity.”

Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer at Automation Anywhere, commented: "Intelligent Automation can help to unlock valuable human capacity to focus on innovation-led projects, while reducing costs and shortening the time to market. Ergomed understands this opportunity, and we're excited to be working with them and DataRobot to unleash the potential of Intelligent Automation to enable a better customer experience and faster time to value.”

Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019, was designed from the ground up as a cloud-native and web-based RPA platform offering lower total cost of ownership (TCO), increased performance and scalability. It combines advanced RPA, artificial intelligence (AI) and embedded analytics, enabling enterprises to digitize business operations, driving scalability, reusability and lowering operating costs. The company’s software bots, which are delivered via the cloud, work side-by-side with human workers to automate repetitive, mundane tasks, freeing up valuable human resources to focus on more meaningful work.

“Companies across all sectors and geographies have learned that they can transform their business by embracing Intelligent Automation,” said Dan Wright, President and COO, DataRobot. “By implementing this technology, companies can combine the best of human and machine intelligence, drive rapid automation and enhanced operational efficiency, and experience exponential returns on their investment. We’re excited to have teamed up with Automation Anywhere to help Ergomed push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and return on investment (ROI) enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models.

About Ergomed plc

Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed's fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com .

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world’s only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,500 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world’s largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting-edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI.