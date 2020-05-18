Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 18 May 2020 at 4.00 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2020 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko’s shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bay Rasmussen, Rebekka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Marimekko Oyj

LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20200518135408_2

Transaction date: 2020-05-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007660

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 458 Unit price: 22.675 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 458 Volume weighted average price: 22.675 EUR





