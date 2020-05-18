Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
18 May 2020 at 4.00 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Lasse Svens
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Svens, Lasse
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20200515142722_23
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-14
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,289 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,289 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
