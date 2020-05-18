BELLEVUE, Wash., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, is powering identity management for Atlassian , a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. Atlassian has been using Auth0 to secure and simplify its identity and authentication process for customers and millions of users around the world.



Atlassian builds collaboration and productivity software to help businesses organize, discuss, and complete shared work, including Walmart Labs, Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, and Verizon. With the multitude of products it provides (Jira, Confluence, Trello, Opsgenie, and more), Atlassian relies on Auth0 for flexible, configurable authentication that has allowed it to balance better collaboration for users and the security controls needed by administrators. Outsourcing authentication also enables Atlassian to focus its valuable development team on product innovation.

As Atlassian continues its rapid growth, it is placing renewed focus on a Single Sign On (SSO) solution to all its products and support systems for millions of users worldwide, placing high importance on identity. Auth0’s identity platform is providing a simple login experience, removing a barrier to entry for many Atlassian cloud customers as they expand their use of Atlassian products.

Working with Auth0 has helped Atlassian build out key identity features like multi-factor authentication (MFA), Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) support, and OAuth, which has helped evolve its third-party ecosystem and address security and privacy needs among its customer base.

“The security of our customers is very important to us, and we want to ensure our administrators’ information is held securely. Auth0 has been integral in offering our administrators and users that level of confidence,” said William Bath, Head of Engineering for Identity at Atlassian.

Atlassian is constantly innovating and bringing new product capabilities to market. Working with Auth0 gives Atlassian simple, powerful, and developer-friendly identity building blocks so they can free up resources to focus on its core business value. It has also allowed the company to quickly and simply keep pace with new integrations such as Sign in with Apple and login through Microsoft Accounts.

“The best login experience is one that you barely notice, yet keeps your account secure,” added Bath. “Auth0 allows us to offer a simple, fast, reliable, and secure login experience. With that, we’re helping more and more teams collaborate and have greater impact.”

“Atlassian has been an incredibly valued customer for some time and we are thrilled to continue to serve as an identity partner to them as they expand their global footprint with the highest quality collaboration and productivity software and services,” said Richard Marr, General Manager for Asia Pacific at Auth0. “Auth0 provides a simple, extensible, and scalable platform to secure identities so Atlassian can concentrate on the innovation that drives its success.”



About Auth0

Auth0 is the first identity management platform for application builders, and the only identity solution needed for custom-built applications. With a mission to secure the world’s identities so innovators can innovate, Auth0 provides the simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to scale and protect identities in any application, for any audience. Auth0 secures more than 100 million logins each day, giving enterprises the confidence to deliver trusted and elegant digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .