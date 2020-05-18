NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, announced today its oncology-focused subsidiary, Sapphire Biotech, Inc. (“Sapphire”), filed a utility patent application relating to a novel biomarker for the detection of cancer in blood serum and urine.
“Sapphire’s diagnostics products have the potential to change the way in which cancer is detected and treated, not only by enabling detection with a simple blood test but also by providing an important tool for oncologists to assess the treatment protocol for patients,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II.
The patent application is based on Sapphire’s discovery of the long splice variant of the enzyme, quiescin sulfhydryl oxidase (QSOX1-L), as a biomarker in bladder cancer patients’ sera that was highly specific for the presence of cancer and was low or non-existent in normal donors’ sera. This is the first time that a clinically relevant QSOX1-L splice variant has been identified as a unique biomarker of bladder cancer and other cancers in serum.
Sapphire scientists have generated a novel antibody that selectively detects only this splice variant and have used the biomarker to develop a prototype rapid and cost-effective diagnostic test for bladder and other cancers non-invasively. On August 21, 2019, a one-year clinical trial began to evaluate Sapphire’s test to detect the QSOX1 biomarker in patients with or at risk for pancreatic cancer.
“Sapphire’s objective is to address the large mortality cancer rate by developing products using its proprietary biomarker, QSOX1, that can potentially detect cancer earlier than blood biopsy tests,” said Catalina Valencia, Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Biotech.
Sapphire’s Diagnostics Product Portfolio includes:
For more information about AXIM, please visit www.aximbiotech.com.
For more information about Sapphire Biotech, please visit www.sapphirebiotech.com.
About AXIM® Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated oncology company developing diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer, proprietary small molecules drugs not only to treat cancer but also to block metastasis and developing novel antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic uses. AXIM is also developing new cannabinoid molecules for oncological therapeutics.
Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.
About Sapphire Biotech
Sapphire Biotech, Inc. is a research and development company that has a mission to improve global cancer care through the development of proprietary therapeutics for inhibiting cancer growth and metastasis. Sapphire is also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. For more information, please visit www.SapphireBiotech.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
AXIM® Biotechnologies does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).
CONTACT:
Public Relations Contact:
Andrew Hard
Chief Executive Officer CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com
Corporate Contact Info:
North American Address:
45 Rockefeller Plaza, 20th Fl.
New York, NY 10111, USA
P. 844 294 6246
Investor Relations Contact:
investors@aximbiotech.com
888-759-0844
AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Axim-Sapphire_Logo_-04 (1).pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: