BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), announced its results for the first quarter of 2020.

TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane stated, “In the beginning of 2020 the world saw a surge globally for disinfectants and an enhanced level of clean to help prevent and mitigate the spread of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, which has put TOMI and its SteraMist® line of products front and center in the fight against this global pandemic. 

During this pandemic our customer base has grown significantly. We remain committed to keeping up with the increased demand and ensuring that those fighting against the SARS CoV-2 virus are well-equipped with our technology and solution. We continue innovating for a safer world by fighting coronavirus and other known and emerging pathogens.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019

  • Total net revenue was $7,053,000 compared to $1,253,000, representing an increase of $5,800,000, or 463%.
    • SteraMist® product-based revenues was $6,638,000 and $1,029,000, respectively, representing an increase of $5,609,000 or 545%.
    • Service-based revenue was approximately $415,000 and $224,000, respectively, representing a year over year increase of 85%.
    • Domestic revenue was $3,569,000 and $1,136,000, respectively, representing an increase of $2,433,000, or 214%.
    • International revenue was approximately $3,484,000 and $117,000, respectively, representing an increase of $3,367,000 or 2,878%.
  • Gross margins were 63.6% compared to 60.6%.   The higher gross profit is attributable to the product mix in sales.
  • Income from operations was $2,659,000, compared to a Loss from operations of ($868,000), representing an increase of $3,527,000, or 406%.
  • Net Income was $2,619,000, or $0.02 on a per share basis compared to a Net loss of ($935,000), or ($0.01) on a per share basis, representing an increase of $3,554,000, or 380%.
  • Cash provided from operations of $3,316,000, compared to cash used in operations of ($649,000).
  • EBIDTA was $2,831,000 compared to an adjusted net loss of ($691,000). A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP measure is included with the Company's financial information below.     

Balance sheet highlights as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

  • Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3,756,000 and $897,000, representing an increase of $2,859,000.
  • Working capital of $6,365,000 and ($1,266,000), representing an increase of $7,631,000.
  • Conversion of $4,500,000 in convertible notes into 8,333,332 common shares.
  • Shareholder equity of $8,324,000 and $890,000, representing an increase of $7,434,000.

Current Business Highlights To Date

Revenues

  • First quarter revenue of $7,053,000 eclipsed total revenue generated for the full calendar year of 2019.
  • Year over year growth in overall revenue to date of 496% (unaudited).
  • Year to date growth in equipment and solution revenue of 485% and 933%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period (unaudited).
  • Sold 241 machines to date in 2020, representing a 551% increase over the same prior year period.
  • Sold 16,000 gallons of solution to date, representing an increase of 834% when compared to the same prior year period.

Customers

  • Added one hundred and forty-one (141) customers to date in 2020, representing a 571% increase over the same prior year period.
  • Added thirty-one (31) new facilities in the hospital-healthcare division to date in 2020, representing a 94% increase over the same prior year period.
  • Added fifty-nine (59) new TSN providers to date in 2020, representing a 1,833% increase over the same prior year period, creating a total of 161 providers throughout 40 U.S. States and Canada.
  • Added twenty-nine (29) new customers to our Life Sciences customer base, representing an increase of 263%.
  • Added one (1) new Food Safety customer who purchased and implemented our SteraMist technology into their facility, bringing to a total of six (6) customer food safety customers.

Business Highlights

  • As SteraMist® continues to be used to fight the spread of coronavirus, there has been an increase in demand for solution orders across the world.
  • Clean-Bit continues to expand throughout Israel, purchasing additional SteraMist® units and BIT solution.
  • SteraMist® Declared Official Decontamination Technology of Seoul City Metropolitan Transit Systems.
  • Expanded into the private aviation sector in Germany, multiple market segments in Indonesia and hospital-healthcare, military and homeland security in Singapore. 
  • New channels were opened as decontamination and disinfecting processes are updated and implemented, including but not limited to, fire departments, morgues, FAA, police departments, county and state health departments, cruise ships, infectious disease research facilities, military and ambulances.
  • Deployment of SteraMist® to be used around the world to decontaminate N95-equivalent respirator masks, PAPRs, face shields, and other medical protective equipment.
  • Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT) Solution qualified to meet the EPA Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance for Antimicrobial Pesticides with the SteraMist® Environment System for room fogging/misting against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 
  • Registration of SteraMist equipment and BIT solution with Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

TOMIEnvironmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

 
TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
    
ASSETS   
Current Assets:   
March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)		December 31, 2019
Cash and Cash Equivalents$3,755,816  $897,223 
Accounts Receivable - net 3,146,197   1,494,658 
Inventories 635,529   2,315,214 
Vendor Deposits 1,266,560   141,052 
Prepaid Expenses 170,856   187,664 
Total Current Assets 8,974,958   5,035,811 
    
Property and Equipment – net 1,257,831   1,367,864 
    
Other Assets:   
Intangible Assets – net 845,663   939,010 
Operating Lease - Right of Use Asset 664,198   674,471 
Capitalized Software Development Costs - net 83,803   94,278 
Other Assets 122,957   114,033 
Total Other Assets 1,716,621   1,821,792 
Total Assets$11,949,410  $8,225,467 
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
       
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts Payable$832,177  $713,222 
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 655,736   450,112 
Accrued Officers Compensation 30,383   - 
Accrued Interest -   66,667 
Customer Deposits 1,017,533   - 
Current Portion of Long-Term Operating Lease 73,851   71,510 
Convertible Notes Payable, net of discount of $0   
at December 31, 2019 -   5,000,000 
Total Current Liabilities 2,609,680   6,301,511 
    
Long-Term Liabilities:   
Long-Term Operating Lease, Net of Current Portion 1,015,465   1,034,413 
Total Long-Term Liabilities 1,015,465   1,034,413 
Total Liabilities 3,625,145   7,335,924 
    
Commitments and Contingencies -   - 
    
Shareholders’ Equity:   
Cumulative Convertible Series A Preferred Stock;   
par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 510,000 shares issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 5,100   5,100 
Cumulative Convertible Series B Preferred Stock; $1,000 stated value;  
7.5% Cumulative dividend; 4,000 shares authorized; none issued  
and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 -   - 
Common stock; par value $0.01 per share, 250,000,000 shares authorized;  
133,517,083 and 124,700,418 shares issued and outstanding  
at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 1,335,170   1,247,004 
Additional Paid-In Capital 47,863,977   43,136,683 
Accumulated Deficit (40,879,982)  (43,499,244)
Total Shareholders’ Equity 8,324,265   889,543 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$11,949,410  $8,225,467 
    


TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
 
      
  For The Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  
   2020   2019  
      
Sales, net $7,053,418  $1,252,658  
Cost of Sales  2,565,410   493,310  
Gross Profit  4,488,008   759,348  
      
Operating Expenses:     
Professional Fees  136,125   105,481  
Depreciation and Amortization  171,909   176,845  
Selling Expenses  378,645   441,671  
Research and Development  59,458   92,577  
Equity Compensation Expense  182,772   80,917  
Consulting Fees  81,545   35,006  
General and Administrative  818,145   694,880  
Total Operating Expenses  1,828,599   1,627,377  
Income (loss) from Operations  2,659,409   (868,030) 
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Amortization of Debt Discounts  -   (17,534) 
Interest Income  542   1,030  
Interest Expense  (40,689)  (50,000) 
Total Other Income (Expense)  (40,147)  (66,504) 
      
Income (loss) before income taxes  2,619,261   (934,532) 
Provision for Income Taxes  -   -  
Net income (loss) $2,619,261  $(934,532) 
      
Net income (loss) Per Common Share     
Basic $0.02  $(0.01) 
Diluted $0.02  $(0.01) 
      
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding  126,802,819   124,659,307  
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding  144,941,677   124,659,307  
      


TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED ) 
          
   For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
   2020   2019  
Cash Flow From Operating Activities:     
Net Income (Loss) $2,619,261  $(934,532) 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to   . 
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:     
Depreciation and Amortization  171,909   176,845  
Amortization of Lease Liability  39,329   39,644  
Amortization of Debt Discount  -   17,534  
Amortization of Software Costs  10,475   -  
Equity Compensation Expense  182,772   80,917  
Value of Equity Issued for Services  48,000   44,000  
Reserve for Bad Debt  25,000   (105,000) 
Inventory Reserve  (100,000)  -  
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:     
Decrease (Increase) in:     
Accounts Receivable  (1,676,539)  222,922  
Inventory  1,815,942   288,827  
Prepaid Expenses  16,807   6,792  
Vendor Deposits  (1,125,508)  (79,275) 
Other Assets  (8,924)  (64,914) 
Increase (Decrease) in:     
Accounts Payable  118,955   (475,851) 
Accrued Expenses  232,813   225,072  
Accrued Interest  (66,667)  (50,000) 
Accrued Officer Compensation  30,383   (40,208) 
Customer Deposits  1,017,533   (1,486) 
Lease Liability  (35,865)  -  
      
Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities  3,315,678   (648,714) 
      
Cash Flow From Investing Activities:     
Capitalized Software Costs  -   (125,704) 
Purchase of Property and Equipment  (14,585)  (34,582) 
Net Cash (Used in) Investing Activities  (14,585)  (160,286) 


   For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
   2020   2019  
Cash Flow From Financing Activities:     
Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants  57,500   -  
Repayment of Principal Balance on Convertible Note  (500,000)  -  
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities  (442,500)  -  
Increase (Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents  2,858,594   (809,000) 
Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning  897,223   2,004,938  
Cash and Cash Equivalents – Ending $3,755,816  $1,195,938  
      
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:     
Cash Paid for Interest $107,356  $100,000  
Cash Paid for Income Taxes $-  $800  
Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:     
Accrued Equity Compensation $27,189  $59,845  
Conversion of Note Payable into Common Stock $4,500,000  $-  
Equipment, net Transferred to Inventory $36,256  $-  
      


Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA (Adjusted Net Loss)  
     
  For The Three Months Ended
  March 31,
   2020   2019 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income (loss) $  2,619,261  $     (934,532)
     
  Interest Income   (542)  (1,030)
  Interest Expense   40,689   50,000 
  Depreciation and Amortization     171,909   194,379 
EBITDA (Adjusted Net Loss) $  2,831,317  $  (691,183)
         

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

