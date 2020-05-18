BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT™) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™), announced its results for the first quarter of 2020.
TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane stated, “In the beginning of 2020 the world saw a surge globally for disinfectants and an enhanced level of clean to help prevent and mitigate the spread of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, which has put TOMI and its SteraMist® line of products front and center in the fight against this global pandemic.
During this pandemic our customer base has grown significantly. We remain committed to keeping up with the increased demand and ensuring that those fighting against the SARS CoV-2 virus are well-equipped with our technology and solution. We continue innovating for a safer world by fighting coronavirus and other known and emerging pathogens.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019
Balance sheet highlights as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
Current Business Highlights To Date
Revenues
Customers
Business Highlights
|TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|3,755,816
|$
|897,223
|Accounts Receivable - net
|3,146,197
|1,494,658
|Inventories
|635,529
|2,315,214
|Vendor Deposits
|1,266,560
|141,052
|Prepaid Expenses
|170,856
|187,664
|Total Current Assets
|8,974,958
|5,035,811
|Property and Equipment – net
|1,257,831
|1,367,864
|Other Assets:
|Intangible Assets – net
|845,663
|939,010
|Operating Lease - Right of Use Asset
|664,198
|674,471
|Capitalized Software Development Costs - net
|83,803
|94,278
|Other Assets
|122,957
|114,033
|Total Other Assets
|1,716,621
|1,821,792
|Total Assets
|$
|11,949,410
|$
|8,225,467
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|832,177
|$
|713,222
|Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
|655,736
|450,112
|Accrued Officers Compensation
|30,383
|-
|Accrued Interest
|-
|66,667
|Customer Deposits
|1,017,533
|-
|Current Portion of Long-Term Operating Lease
|73,851
|71,510
|Convertible Notes Payable, net of discount of $0
|at December 31, 2019
|-
|5,000,000
|Total Current Liabilities
|2,609,680
|6,301,511
|Long-Term Liabilities:
|Long-Term Operating Lease, Net of Current Portion
|1,015,465
|1,034,413
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|1,015,465
|1,034,413
|Total Liabilities
|3,625,145
|7,335,924
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Cumulative Convertible Series A Preferred Stock;
|par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 510,000 shares issued
|and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|5,100
|5,100
|Cumulative Convertible Series B Preferred Stock; $1,000 stated value;
|7.5% Cumulative dividend; 4,000 shares authorized; none issued
|and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|-
|-
|Common stock; par value $0.01 per share, 250,000,000 shares authorized;
|133,517,083 and 124,700,418 shares issued and outstanding
|at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|1,335,170
|1,247,004
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|47,863,977
|43,136,683
|Accumulated Deficit
|(40,879,982
|)
|(43,499,244
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|8,324,265
|889,543
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|11,949,410
|$
|8,225,467
|TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Sales, net
|$
|7,053,418
|$
|1,252,658
|Cost of Sales
|2,565,410
|493,310
|Gross Profit
|4,488,008
|759,348
|Operating Expenses:
|Professional Fees
|136,125
|105,481
|Depreciation and Amortization
|171,909
|176,845
|Selling Expenses
|378,645
|441,671
|Research and Development
|59,458
|92,577
|Equity Compensation Expense
|182,772
|80,917
|Consulting Fees
|81,545
|35,006
|General and Administrative
|818,145
|694,880
|Total Operating Expenses
|1,828,599
|1,627,377
|Income (loss) from Operations
|2,659,409
|(868,030
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Amortization of Debt Discounts
|-
|(17,534
|)
|Interest Income
|542
|1,030
|Interest Expense
|(40,689
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(40,147
|)
|(66,504
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,619,261
|(934,532
|)
|Provision for Income Taxes
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,619,261
|$
|(934,532
|)
|Net income (loss) Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|126,802,819
|124,659,307
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|144,941,677
|124,659,307
|TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED )
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash Flow From Operating Activities:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|2,619,261
|$
|(934,532
|)
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to
|.
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|171,909
|176,845
|Amortization of Lease Liability
|39,329
|39,644
|Amortization of Debt Discount
|-
|17,534
|Amortization of Software Costs
|10,475
|-
|Equity Compensation Expense
|182,772
|80,917
|Value of Equity Issued for Services
|48,000
|44,000
|Reserve for Bad Debt
|25,000
|(105,000
|)
|Inventory Reserve
|(100,000
|)
|-
|Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Decrease (Increase) in:
|Accounts Receivable
|(1,676,539
|)
|222,922
|Inventory
|1,815,942
|288,827
|Prepaid Expenses
|16,807
|6,792
|Vendor Deposits
|(1,125,508
|)
|(79,275
|)
|Other Assets
|(8,924
|)
|(64,914
|)
|Increase (Decrease) in:
|Accounts Payable
|118,955
|(475,851
|)
|Accrued Expenses
|232,813
|225,072
|Accrued Interest
|(66,667
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Accrued Officer Compensation
|30,383
|(40,208
|)
|Customer Deposits
|1,017,533
|(1,486
|)
|Lease Liability
|(35,865
|)
|-
|Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities
|3,315,678
|(648,714
|)
|Cash Flow From Investing Activities:
|Capitalized Software Costs
|-
|(125,704
|)
|Purchase of Property and Equipment
|(14,585
|)
|(34,582
|)
|Net Cash (Used in) Investing Activities
|(14,585
|)
|(160,286
|)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash Flow From Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants
|57,500
|-
|Repayment of Principal Balance on Convertible Note
|(500,000
|)
|-
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(442,500
|)
|-
|Increase (Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents
|2,858,594
|(809,000
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning
|897,223
|2,004,938
|Cash and Cash Equivalents – Ending
|$
|3,755,816
|$
|1,195,938
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Cash Paid for Interest
|$
|107,356
|$
|100,000
|Cash Paid for Income Taxes
|$
|-
|$
|800
|Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Accrued Equity Compensation
|$
|27,189
|$
|59,845
|Conversion of Note Payable into Common Stock
|$
|4,500,000
|$
|-
|Equipment, net Transferred to Inventory
|$
|36,256
|$
|-
|Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA (Adjusted Net Loss)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,619,261
|$
|(934,532
|)
|Interest Income
|(542
|)
|(1,030
|)
|Interest Expense
|40,689
|50,000
|Depreciation and Amortization
|171,909
|194,379
|EBITDA (Adjusted Net Loss)
|$
|2,831,317
|$
|(691,183
|)
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company has supplemented its reported GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial information with non-GAAP measures. EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss was derived by taking earnings before interest expense (net), taxes, depreciation and amortization. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors as it provides a basis for evaluating the Company's operating results in the ordinary course of its operations. This non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with its results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, the corresponding GAAP measures. EBITDA are reconciled in the tables above to the most directly comparable measure as reported in accordance with GAAP.
