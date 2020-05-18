POTOMAC, Md., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces General John F. Campbell has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. Castellum’s Advisory Board seats individual entrepreneurs and senior cyber security / information technology (IT) executives with business, government and technical expertise useful for assisting in identifying, integrating and growing acquired companies.



General John F. Campbell served our country in the US Army for 37 years on active duty. He was most recently the Commander of all US and NATO Forces in Afghanistan from August 2014 to March of 2016. He also served as the 34th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army; the second highest ranking officer in the Army. General Campbell has commanded at all levels of the Army, from a company of paratroopers, to a Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha, to a light infantry battalion, to a brigade of paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division to the Commanding General of the famed 101st Airborne Division.

General Campbell deployed multiple times to both Iraq and Afghanistan and served over 54 months in combat. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Military Academy and Master’s degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University and an honorary MS in National Security Strategy from the Army War College. During his military service, General Campbell earned a number of individual and campaign awards and decorations including the Defense Distinguished Service medal, three Distinguished Service Medals, the Defense Superior Service Medal, three Legions of Merit, three Bronze Star Medals, the Combat Infantry Badge, Combat Action Badge, Master Parachutist Badge and the Ranger and Special Forces Tabs. In 2018 he was inducted into the inaugural class of the 82nd Airborne Division’s Hall of Fame. He currently serves on several corporate boards and veteran non-profit boards and is the Chairman for Army Emergency Relief (AER) and Chairman for NS2 Serves.

“John’s extraordinary military leadership coupled with his comprehensive knowledge of modern warfare and policy will assist Castellum as we expand our capabilities and guide our strategic direction over the coming years,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “His addition to our advisory board is a further step in expanding and enhancing the leadership and expertise available to Castellum’s management team and board.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

