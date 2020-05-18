ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, has announced the signing of an extended multi-year Managed Services contract with Tier 1 mobile operator, EE (now part of BT Global). The contract extension significantly expands Evolving Systems’ collaborative engagement with the mobile operator.

In July 2018, EE initially turned to Evolving Systems to provide a team of expert resources. The team was to work exclusively for EE to develop its embedded Tertio® Service Activation (TSA), a solution sourced from Evolving Systems. EE wanted to develop and build market-leading activation services, and bespoke network interfaces with additional IMSI (International Mobile SIM Subscriber) resource management capabilities.

As a result of the success of that project, EE decided to expand and renew the original Managed Services contract for a further two years. EE’s decision to continue the relationship with Evolving Systems was driven by witnessing cost savings as compared to alternative methods, one of which included the recruitment of an in-house team.

This ongoing relationship enables EE to tap into a broad team of expert development resources that are fully under its own control, thus providing EE a significant advantage in the time to market of high-quality functional development, as well as control over project prioritization, all without the associated costs and complications of the other alternative approaches.

Emma Clark, Senior IT Partner Manager, BT said: “We have a strong and lasting partnership with Evolving Systems, they’ve helped us to launch our 4G and 5G mobile services and continue to activate our SIMs at lightning speed. Together we’ve helped our customers enjoy better connections in busy places, faster speeds and better quality, and an almost instant connection.”

Matthew Stecker (CEO, Evolving Systems) said: “The clear focus on trust, and our history of success to date, has already resulted in a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship with EE. The expansion of our partnership via this new contract represents not just a big step forward for Evolving Systems but it also cements the reality that we add value to our customers’ businesses in pursuit of their own goals.”

Stecker concluded: “Evolving Systems’ ability to deliver not just market-leading solutions but the expert services required to leverage our customers’ full potential is an important part of our business. IT infrastructure success is more than simply making the right solution choices; it also involves having access to the expertise that only years of experience working with those solutions can provide. At Evolving Systems, we pride ourselves on developing close customer relationships that enable our solutions to deliver real, added value while helping our customers increase their supply in the channel at a reduced cost and ultimately increase their revenues.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com



Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/7567/admin/

https://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems



Media & Analyst Relations: Sancha Brody

Sancha.brody@evolving.com +44 (0) 7376 366855