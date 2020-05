SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Business Cloud, today announced management will present at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:



15 th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. This presentation is scheduled for May 20, at 3:15 PM ET.



Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. This presentation is scheduled for May 20, at 3:15 PM ET. Cowen & Company 48th Annual Technology Media and Telecom Conference. This presentation is scheduled for May 27, 10:30 AM ET

The webcast of each of these conference presentations will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.domo.com.

