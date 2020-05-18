Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

18 May 2020 at 4.30 p.m.

New shares of Aktia Bank Plc registered with the trade register

Aktia Bank Plc gave notice on 4 May 2020 on a directed share issue without payment to the company itself of 220 000 shares and on 5 May 2020 on a directed share issue against payment of 84 355 shares to be subscribed for within the company´s share savings program AktiaUna, in total 304 355 new shares.

The new shares have been registered with the Trade Register on 18 May 2020. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company’s shares is 70 221 488 shares, of which 229 865 shares in total are held by the company.

The new shares will be admitted to trading together with the company’s existing shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 19 May 2020.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.