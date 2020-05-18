Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Value

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15 May 2020) of £34.63m.

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15 May 2020) of £34.63m.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15 May 2020 was: Number of

shares in

issue:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.43p 54,600,002

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 63.15p

Ordinary share price 49.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (21.96)%