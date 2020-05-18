Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc   
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69   
Net Asset Value   
The Company announces:   
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15 May 2020) of £34.63m.   
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15 May 2020) of £34.63m.   
    
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15 May 2020 was:  Number of
 shares in
 issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.43p 54,600,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*  63.15p  
Ordinary share price 49.50p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (21.96)%  
    
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 15/05/2020   