Pune, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital production printer market size is predicted to reach USD 5,939.1 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The shift from conventional offset technology to digital printing will favor healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Digital Production Printer Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), By Feed (Continuous Feed, Cut Sheet), By Technology Vs. Feed (Continuous Feed Inkjet, Continuous-Feed Electrophotography, Cut-Sheet Inkjet, Cut-Sheet Electrophotography), By Application (Transactional, Advertising) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025” the market size stood at USD 2,352 million in 2017. The escalation in print media consumption involving published books, direct mail, marketing collaterals, newspaper, magazines will spur opportunities for the market.





Market Driver:

Rising Proclivity for Inkjet Printers to Augment Growth

Digital inkjet (DI) presses generate offset–quality printing on short-run jobs, making a wider range of products more affordable for the customers. Thus, the development of cost-effective trailblazing feed inkjet printers by manufacturers for fast printing will spur opportunities for the market. The integration of prepress software in DI for the seamless print workflow will favor the growth of the market. The growing production of books and magazines will spur demand for digital inkjet owing to the right-size run lengths in printing paperbacks, thus reducing waste and associated costs when compared with offset. The technological advancement in inkjet printing technology will create a lucrative business for the market in the forthcoming years.

The growing awareness regarding the advantages of digital printing in relation to electronic collation, personalization, instant manufacturing, workflow automation, and improved productivity will boost the growth of the market. The capabilities of inkjets to produce a higher-volume, quick, and personalized prints at affordable prices will bolster the growth of the market. Besides, the color quality of color inkjet print heads is far superior to laser print heads, which in turn, will augur well for the market. In addition, the mass-personalization, evolving advertising channels, and digital advertising will influence the adoption of production printers.





Regional Analysis:

Advancing Literacy Rate to Aid Development in Asia Pacific

The market in North America generated a revenue of US$ 784.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing production of digital printers in the region. The technological advancement in print and digital technology along with the adoption of personalized printing will promote growth in North America. The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of US$ 588.7 Mn in 2017. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising literacy rate in emerging nations. The consumption of books, magazines, transactional emails, and publishing of other paper documents will contribute positively to the growth of the market. The rising income of citizens along with the demand and supply of production printers will have a tremendous impact on the market during the forecast period.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Digital Production Printer Market are:

Canon

Xerox

Ricoh

Hewlett Packard

Konica Minolta

among others.







