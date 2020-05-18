NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , an information services company, launches a three-phased approach to ensure the ongoing health and safety of event attendees, named the Questex Event Directive.



Events for the foreseeable future have changed. Questex is closely monitoring the global COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to monitor the situation through updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). COVID-19 will not be the only pandemic or safety issues that we will face. Questex Event Directive actions are broken into three phases.

Questex’s three-phased approach includes:

Phase One: Near term measures to follow current government and health regulations

Phase Two: Actions to protect health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors determined by safety of geography

Phase Three: Ongoing preparedness



Click here to learn more.

“The health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors and attendees is our priority so we are taking proactive and ongoing measures in response to a rapidly evolving situation,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “We are exploring smaller, regional events in experiential spaces including outdoors, VIP/high quality attendee experiences and hybrid events to expand audience accessibility. We have also launched a number of virtual events in the short term that we expect to remain ongoing.”

The Questex Event Directive details the steps we will take at our events to ensure the health and safety of all attendees regardless of the emergency and to continue to keep people safe. All events, regardless of size or location, will incorporate health and safety measures modified by size and type.

Upcoming virtual events include:

