Portland, OR, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market generated $8.10 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $24.21 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, supply chain, value chain, company profiles and competitive scenario.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/853

Delayed -pregnancies in women, surge in infertility rates in Asia-Pacific, rise in gamete donations, and increase in IVF success rates drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific IVF services market. However, low awareness and difficulties associated with IVF treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of fertility clinics create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

According to ASPIRE-Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction, IVF services have come to halt during the coronavirus pandemic by considering the unknown effects of Covid-19 on embryos and pregnancy.

In Asia-Pacific, China has been severely affected by coronavirus, and to avoid the transmission in the new born babies, the sperm fertilization has been stopped in China.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific IVF services market based on cycle type, end user, and countries.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2028.

Based on cycle type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2028. The report also analyzes the thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle segment.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/853

Based on country, China contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to 2028.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Apollo Hospitals Dhaka, Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center (ACIMC), Bahosi Fertility Centre, Bangkok IVF center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bloom Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, CHA Fertility Center, and more.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Super Absorbent Dressings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Point of Care Infectious Disease Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research