The Company’s Product Offerings Now Include 3 Additional Innovative Plant Based Gummies: CBD + Multi Vitamins, CBD + Fiber, and CBD + Biotin

NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it has expanded its existing Joint Venture Partnership with Florida based OG Laboratories, LLC (“OG Labs”) – pursuant to the same terms and conditions of the original January 21, 2020 Agreement (the “Original Agreement”). This expansion, documented via an Amendment to the Original Agreement (dated May 17, 2020), has enabled Tauriga to increase its product offerings – with 3 additional innovative plant-based products. These products are: CBD Infused Gummies + Multi Vitamins (“Multi Vitamins”), CBD Infused Gummies + Fiber (“Fiber”), and CBD Infused Gummies + Biotin (“Biotin”).

The Company expects that these additional 3 products will be available on its E-Commerce website (www.taurigum.com) as well as its Alibaba Platform, within days. Initially, the Company will carry an inventory of 150 bottles of Multi Vitamins, 150 bottles of Fiber, and 300 bottles of Biotin. Each bottle will be sold at the established MSRP of $35.99 USD. Since January 2020, the Company has been selling bottles of CBD Infused Gummies + Omega 3 (“Omega 3”) and CBD + Collagen (“Collagen”) at that identical MSRP.

Each of these products offerings (Collagen, Omega 3, Multi Vitamins, Fiber, and Biotin), pursuant to the Joint Venture Partnership with OG Labs, are: Plant Based, Vegan, Kosher Certified, Halal Certified, Gelatin-Free, Gluten-Free, NON-GMO, No Artificial Colors or Preservatives, and Made in the USA.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com.

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

