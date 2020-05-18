Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.1 the Company has submitted notices of the Company’s and Fund’s AGMs to be held on Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 11.30 a.m. onwards, to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The notices are also available from the “Press Releases” section of the Company’s website:

http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm .

Hard copies of the notices and forms of proxy for use at the AGM have also been posted today to all shareholders.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT